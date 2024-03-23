All Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

We’re just months away from the highly anticipated launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. There’s a lot to look forward to, from new Jobs to new dungeons. For those who pre-order the expansion, you can also enjoy a number of bonuses.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Pre-ordering any edition of Dawntrail will give you early access to the expansion on June 28, 2024. You’ll also receive the following account-wide pre-order bonuses:

Wind-up Zidane Minion: A miniature version of Zidane from FF IX.

Azeyma’s Earrings: When worn, these radiant sun earrings increase EXP gained by 30% when defeating enemies. The bonus effect applies from levels 1 to 90, and the earrings can only be equipped by Disciples of War or Magic classes and jobs.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Standard Edition

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Mac, and Steam) – $39.99

The standard edition grants you access to Dawntrail and both the Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansion packs.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Mac, and Steam) – $59.99

If you opt for the Digital Collector’s Edition, you’ll also receive the following three in-game bonus items: Ark Mount, Wind-up Garnet Minion, and Chocobo Brush (equipped by Pictomancers).

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Collector’s Box

(Does not include a copy of Dawntrail) – $155.00

The Dawntrail Collector’s Box includes a set of five physical goods: Dawntrail Special Art Box, Expertly Crafted Viper Figure, Adventurer’s Cloth Map, The Unending Journey Ruled Notebook, and an Adventurer’s Pen Case.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Collector’s Edition

(Windows and Mac Digital Download) – $214.99

This edition includes the Collect’s Box items along with a Windows or Mac Digital Collector’s Edition of Dawntrail. You’ll also get access to previous expansion packs: Shadowbringers and Endwalker.

How to Redeem Pre-Order Bonuses for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Redeeming on PlayStation

If you pre-order Dawntrail from the PlayStation Store, you’ll retrieve your in-game bonus items from the Moogle Delivery Service. Do note, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions don’t require a pre-order bonus code.

Redeeming on Xbox Series X|S

Similar to PlayStation, you’ll pre-order your copy of Dawntrail on the Microsoft Store. The Moogle Delivery Service will deliver your in-game items, and you don’t need a pre-order bonus code.

Redeeming on PC

PC players will receive a pre-order bonus code from participating retailers. You can redeem your code at the Mog Station, and it may only be registered to a single service account. In-games will be delivered through the Moogle Delivery Service.

Steam players will need to right-click Final Fantasy XIV in the Steam library, select Manage, and choose CD Keys to obtain the code. Then, you can register the code at the Mog Station and receive your in-game bonus items through the Moogle Delivery Service.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is set to launch on July 2, 2024, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.