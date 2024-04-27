Clock Tower Door Code Solution in Stellar Blade

The second half of Eidos brings us to a locked club door and the looming Clock Tower with yet another passcode in Stellar Blade. To help you get past the locked door, I’ll cover what time is on the clock and what the passcode is for Club BPEMA.

Stellar Blade: Clock Tower Time and Door Code

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The time on the clock tower is 12:25 in Eidos and the code for the club door is 1225. When you reach the Club BPEMA door with a purple light, there’s a keypad that asks for the numeric code. A quick hint that the answer is tied to the nearby tower is given and all we have to do is turn around. I was able to clearly see the clock tower overhead, just above the ruins. However, the lighting and the distance can make viewing the time a bit more difficult than expected.

I could see that the time on the clock was roughly 12:25. Then, I tested that code on the club door, which worked. Any players who are having a rough time seeing the clock can get a better vantage point higher up in the ruins. There’s a jump-up that leads to a small platform where you should easily be able to read the hand positions. On that same jump-up is a set of bars that lead halfway across the rooftop, and they could be an alternate route for the club door in new game plus.

When you get the time, just head back to the club door in Eidos and enter 1225 as the passcode. The door will open and you can simply take the ladder to the roof above. Remember to take any loot that you find in the area like anywhere else in Stellar Blade.

To get all the information this area has to offer, don’t forget to jump into the small pond when you have your back to the club door. There’s a note that offers more hints for the clock tower puzzle, but it’s not required.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation. Looking for more help? Check out our guide on how to open breach chests.

