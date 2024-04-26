How to Start New Game Plus in Stellar Blade

The game isn’t over even after you’ve beaten it, as there’s still plenty of other cool things to explore. Here’s everything you need to know about new game plus in Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

Starting New Game Plus in Stellar Blade

Shift Up added a free new game plus mode to Stellar Blade on launch day, allowing players to reexperience the story and journey with some cool additions. To start new game plus in Stellar Blade, you’ll first need to beat the game and roll credits. After that, load up your clear save from the main menu to jump straight into new game plus mode.

This will allow you to play through the game from the beginning again, while also carrying over some of your progress from the first playthrough. There are also some exclusive cosmetics and skills you can only get in this mode, and we’ll go over those in more detail below.

Everything that Carries Over in New Game Plus

As alluded to previously, you get to bring over some of your unlocks from your first playthrough of Stellar Blade. Listed below are all of the things you get to carry over:

Nano Suits

Weapons

Body Cores

Beta Cores

Tumblers

Skills

Drone upgrades

Aside from your progression, there are also new skills and outfits that can only be obtained in new game plus. Enemy positions will also be switched up, along with new difficulty levels to give you a tougher challenge. Here are all the new game plsu additions:

34 new outfits to be found in previously opened chests

5 new accessories

2 cosmetics each for Adam, Lily, and the Drone

4 new Beta skill moves

8 new skills to enhance Beta and Burst skills

5 new Drone skills

New gear and Exospine enhancements for Eve

Enemies are tougher

New enemy positions

And that’s everything you need to know about how new game plus works in Stellar Blade.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more