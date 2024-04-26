Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Start New Game Plus in Stellar Blade

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:00 am

The game isn’t over even after you’ve beaten it, as there’s still plenty of other cool things to explore. Here’s everything you need to know about new game plus in Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

Starting New Game Plus in Stellar Blade

Shift Up added a free new game plus mode to Stellar Blade on launch day, allowing players to reexperience the story and journey with some cool additions. To start new game plus in Stellar Blade, you’ll first need to beat the game and roll credits. After that, load up your clear save from the main menu to jump straight into new game plus mode.

This will allow you to play through the game from the beginning again, while also carrying over some of your progress from the first playthrough. There are also some exclusive cosmetics and skills you can only get in this mode, and we’ll go over those in more detail below.

Everything that Carries Over in New Game Plus

As alluded to previously, you get to bring over some of your unlocks from your first playthrough of Stellar Blade. Listed below are all of the things you get to carry over:

Aside from your progression, there are also new skills and outfits that can only be obtained in new game plus. Enemy positions will also be switched up, along with new difficulty levels to give you a tougher challenge. Here are all the new game plsu additions:

  • 34 new outfits to be found in previously opened chests
  • 5 new accessories
  • 2 cosmetics each for Adam, Lily, and the Drone
  • 4 new Beta skill moves
  • 8 new skills to enhance Beta and Burst skills
  • 5 new Drone skills
  • New gear and Exospine enhancements for Eve
  • Enemies are tougher
  • New enemy positions

And that’s everything you need to know about how new game plus works in Stellar Blade.

Post Tag:
Stellar Blade
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].