Best JAK Widemouth Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5

Week 1 of Season 5 added one of the strangest Aftermarket Parts yet to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The Conversion Kit for the MORS turns the Rail Gun Sniper Rifle into a bBlunderbuss. Here’s the best JAK Widemouth loadout in MW3.

Best JAK Widemouth Attachments in MW3 Season 5

Since the JAK Widemouth is a complete Conversion Kit for the MORS, several attachment categories cannot be changed. Significantly, there are no customization options for Ammunition, Barrels, or Optics. However, players who’ve mastered the MORS can still make some meaningful changes to the JAK Widemouth in Gunsmith. Here are the best attachments to use:

Icarus Light Stock – Provides 6% boost to ADS Speed and 11% to Sprint to Fire Speed. The attachment’s only downside is a decrease to Aim Walking Steadiness, which won’t affect this weapon at its effective ranges.

OP-980 Grip – Provides a 6% benefit to ADS Speed, improves Aim Walking Steadiness, with a con of +31% Flinch when shot.

Quick Bolt – Improves Rechambering Speed at the cost of Rechambering Accuracy.

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip – Provides improvements to Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, Aiming Idle Sway, Firing Aim Stability, and Aim Walking Steadiness. The most notable benefit of this attachment is to Hipfire Spread, providing a 20% tightening to the Hipfire Spread Min and Max. For a shotgun-style weapon with no ADS capability, this is especially helpful.

In combination, these attachments make the JAK Widemouth more mobile and accurate, so players can get closer to enemies to get within the weapon’s effective range.

Best Perks to Use with the JAK Widemouth

The JAK Widemouth is extremely powerful at close range, but the damage falls off quickly. While the weapon can hit enemies from further away than some shotguns, this Aftermarket Part is most effective at 7.6 meters or less. The other major downside is that it can only be fired once before it needs to be reloaded. To combat this, players will want to make sure they know where enemies are, can move fast, and remain undetected.

Mission Control Vest – This Vest works like the Hardline perk in classic Call of Duty games. The Mission Control Vest reduces the number of kills and score required to earn streaks by 1 and 125, respectively. Every 2 Kill Assists will also count as one kill or 125 score. This vest will help to earn scorestreaks faster and pairs well with UAVs and Counter UAVs to know where the enemies are while staying off their radar.

Commando Gloves – This gear allows for reloading while sprinting, which is a huge help since the JAK Widemouth needs to be reloaded after every shot.

Covert Sneakers – These shoes totally eliminate footstep sounds, allowing you to sneak up on enemies while staying highly mobile.

Mag Holster – The Mag Holster improves reload speed, which, again, is vital for a weapon that can only be fired once before needing a reload. With the Mag Holster, reloading the JAK Widemouth is very fast.

Be sure to also take a powerful handgun in your secondary slot, in case you need to defend against an enemy further out than the JAK Widemouth’s effective range. The .50 GS is a great pick, since it does high damage and has great range relative to other handguns.

And that is the best loadout for the JAK Widemouth in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5.

