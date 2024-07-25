How To Complete Hide And Seek: Hide! Challenge in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia may be one of the most terrifying games available on PC at the moment, and the “Hide and Seek: Hide!” challenge is one of the most terrifying yet. Let’s find out how to complete this challenge, as well as how to access it.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete The Hide & Seek Challenge in Phasmophobia

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re eager to hop into the “Hide and Seek: Hide!” challenge in Phasmophobia, you’ll need to correctly find the correct Ghost Type three separate times during this event. This seems to be one of the easier challenges, as it doesn’t appear that there are any modifiers to make this challenge more difficult.

How To Access Challenge Mode in Phasmophobia

To select the Challenge Mode option, you’ll first need to click on the Difficulty options. From here, continue paging to the right until you pass the “Insanity” level difficulty; this is where you’ll find the weekly challenge. Completing this challenge will net you $5,000 which can then be used to obtain more equipment and items.

Tips & Tricks to Complete the Hide & Seek Challenge

The first thing you’ll need to do is select the Point Hope map, as this is the only area you can work on this particular objective. This is the newest map in the game, so I suggest running a few practice rounds before trying this objective out so you can easily discover what type of Ghost it is.

Related: How to Get the Perfect Investigation Bonus in Phasmophobia

Using your journal to take down notes and clues as to what type of Ghost it may be is also going to be important. You’ll need to correctly identify the Ghost in Point Hope three times to complete this challenge, but what awaits you is a mystery.

If you’re planning on tackling this solo, I strongly suggest bringing these items to start your adventure:

Strong Flashlight

DOTS Projector

Crucifix

You can always go back and forth to get more items, but those should be the ones you bring when you first enter the building. Follow it up with cameras so you can track the DOTS from the trailer, and consider an EMF for a repeat visit.

When Does The Next Challenge Mode Challenge Start?

Challenge Mode timers, alongside weekly challenges, reset at midnight UTC on Monday mornings. The time zone conversion for those in the US puts the reset as follows on Sunday:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Good luck on the upcoming hunt, and prepare for some scares during the Phasmophobia Hide and Seek: Hide! challenge.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy