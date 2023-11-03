How to Get the Perfect Investigation Bonus in Phasmophobia

So, you’ve been hunting ghosts for a while now but never quite manage to stick the landing, huh? Here’s everything you need to do to achieve the Perfect Investigation Bonus in Phasmophobia.

What You Need to Do for the Perfect Investigation Bonus

Straight off the bat, let’s clarify that in Phasmophobia, hunters can achieve the Perfect Investigation Bonus for doing exemplary work in the field, but this is different from what players describe as a “Perfect Game.” I’ll go over both, but know first that the latter is the real pinnacle of Phasmophobia given that it grants the most possible rewards. The Perfect Investigation Bonus offers a boost in your earnings, but it’s less than you’d bag in a Perfect Game. So, how do we go about optimizing those ghost hunts?

If you want to earn the Perfect Investigation Bonus in Phasmophobia four primary conditions must be met:

Complete every objective in the mission you’re playing

Correctly identify the kind of ghost

Find and collect the level’s bone (a collectible that spawns in a random location every contract)

Complete the mission with every photo slot in your journal filled with a three-star picture of the entity you’re hunting.

While those might sound fairly straightforward, they’re significantly harder to accomplish in practice, especially when it comes to the ghost photography requirement.

Successfully earning the Perfect Investigation Bonus in Phasmophobia will net you a handy $2,500 on top of the cash you’ve already brought in from the investigation. Very nice indeed!

Achieving a Perfect Game in Phasmophobia

If you want to take your ghost hunting to the next level, you’ll need to go even further than the Perfect Investigation Bonus. To earn the coveted Perfect Game, you’ll need to complete the aforementioned steps while also indulging more in your spirit photography skills. A Perfect Game requires players to:

Complete every objective in the mission you’re playing

Correctly identify the kind of ghost

Find and collect the level’s bone.

Fill your journal with ten unique photos of various paranormal phenomena. These can include the previously mentioned bone, the entity you’re hunting, several Burned Crucifixes, and as much Dirty Water as you can find.

If you’re able to land ten 3-star photos of the above, you’ll walk away with a Perfect Game. What’s the difference? Well, it’s really just a sense of accomplishment, but the more (good) pictures you take, the more you get paid. It won’t be a whole lot, but it’s something small to sweeten the pot.