Phasmophobia Console Release Delayed Due to ‘Unforeseen Challenges’

Phasmophobia on consoles has been hit with yet another delay, as PlayStation 5 (PS5), PSVR 2, and Xbox Series X | S versions are now slated to arrive at an unspecified point in the future. Kinetic Games announced the disappointing news in a post on its Steam page.

The Phasmophobia console port was announced in June of this year, with Kinetic promising to bring one of the most viral video games of the last few years to PS5, Xbox, and even PSVR 2 via Early Access sometime in August. Those plans were pushed back to Halloween after the indie developer cited “unprecedented development issues,” as well as a fire at the studio, as the cause of the delay. Unfortunately, we now know the plan to launch sometime this month didn’t quite pan out, but at least there wasn’t another fire this time.

“As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we’ve encountered unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles,” today’s Phasmophobia delay announcement says. “These combined factors have affected our development timeline more than we initially anticipated.”

The post continues, explaining that, in preparation for the PSVR 2 version, Kinetic has been actively working to ensure stable performance and optimization across all of Phasmophobia’s maps. These efforts have led to a complete rework for the Maple Lodge Campsite location, which now features a completely new layout. Kinetic says that these changes, while time-consuming, will result in a better experience overall.

“While we had hoped to present you with a special launch alongside the Halloween event, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time,” Kinetic said. “We will keep you updated on our progress and provide a revised release date as soon as we have more information to share. We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support.”

As for that rework of the Maple Lodge Campsite, Kinetic says that fans should find the location to be much more fleshed out. The studio says that the area was originally made “reasonably quickly,” resulting in some poor design choices that caused performance issues. Phasmophobia’s art team has since gotten together to create a new layout, which includes a new reception building, more hiding spots, more decorations, and “better performance across the board.” You can see a few screenshots from the updates spot below.

Reception Building

Storage Area

Finally, Kinetic signs off with an update on the upcoming Halloween-themed content. Players will be able to create potions by hunting down recipe cards, with both the campsite and lobby set to feature some festive decorations. This new update is set to launch around October 26, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates on it as well as the Phasmophobia console port’s eventual release on PS5, PSVR 2, and Xbox Series X | S.