Phasmophobia PS5 & Xbox Launch Delayed After Fire at Kinetic Offices

Kinetic Games has announced a Phasmophobia console delay that will see its multiplayer horror hit arriving in early access for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PSVR 2, and Xbox Series X | S a few months later than expected. The original plan was for Phasmophobia on consoles to be released before August came to an end. However, following a fire at the Kinetic offices as well as “unpredicted development issues,” the studio has decided to push its console launch to the week leading up to this Halloween. It’s a tough but completely reasonable delay that the company took the time to address in a post on X.

“After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted,” Kinetic said. “We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.”

Kinetic announced Phasmophobia for PS5, PSVR 2, and Xbox earlier this year, promising to bring an early access version of its stressful online indie project to console players with free content updates, unique ghost personalities, seasonal events, and more planned for the future. PC players have had plenty to enjoy since its launch in 2020, too, with its most recent update, Ascension, arriving earlier this month. Kinetic wants to keep its fans in the loop, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates on when Phasmophobia will come to consoles.