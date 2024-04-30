What are Tools For in Manor Lords? Answered

There are a whole ton of items and resources you can get in Manor Lords, but it’s not always obvious how you’re supposed to use them. That’s where we come in. Here’s what you need to know about Tools in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

At the time of writing, Tools are only good for trading in Manor Lords. You can simply set up a trading post in your settlement and export them, allowing you to essentially sell them to accrue regional wealth. You can then put that money to good use by purchasing other goods and resources that will be more helpful to you.

There are no other uses for Tools in the game, though it’s worth noting that Manor Lords is still in early access, so we may see more uses for them in a future update. In the early demo version of the game, you could use Tools for other things, but as of the early access build, they’re only used in trading, so feel free to export them as you find them.

Just remember to make sure your trade rule isn’t set to No Trade, or you won’t gain anything from it.

As far as I can tell, there are only two ways of getting Tools in Manor Lords, as listed below:

By processing them from Iron Slabs at a Smithy

By processing them from Iron Slabs at a Blacksmith’s Workshop

It’s also possible to import them at a trading post, but considering they’re not used for anything else, this isn’t really worth it in my opinion. If you set up a Smithy or a Blacksmith’s Workshop, you can mine for Iron Ore, turn them into Iron Slabs, then turn them into Tools at either of these crafting stations.

Iron Ore can be obtained by building a Mining Pit over an iron deposit. Once you have some Ore, build a Bloomery to help convert the Iron Ore into Iron Slabs.

After that, simply trade them away at your trading posts to earn some regional wealth. You may also want to consider buying horses to help speed up your trade routes as well.

And that’s how to get and use Tools in Manor Lords.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more