All Classes & How To Unlock Them in Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana features multiple playable characters, all with unique Classes that you can freely swap whenever you’re not in a battle. Here’s how you can get all of them and their notable special skills.
All Available Classes in Visions of Mana
Each character can be attuned to eight different classes depending on their elements, giving us a total of 45 playable classes when including the bases. Each elemental class has its own skill tree (the Elemental Plot) and requires a certain Elemental Vessel to equip. However, if you’re already using the wind Elemental Vessel on Val, for example, you cannot use it on Careena and vice versa.
Characters have three types of weapons, and they’re used exclusively while the character is in a certain class. Active skills can be used in any class once they’re learned, while passive skills will only be available while the character has that class active. Passives with a weapon icon are available on every job that uses that weapon, though.
Your Elemental Break becomes stronger as you level up that specific class. Leveling up a class requires Elemental Points, obtained by leveling up or interacting with Elemental Aeries around the map. Each character also needs to expand their Plot with their own Tonic item, usually obtained after defeating bosses.
How to Unlock New Classes in Visions of Mana
To unlock new Classes, you must equip the appropriate Elemental Vessels to your characters. These are all unlocked as you go through the main story, usually when you find a new Alm for the convoy.
- Sylphid Boomerang (Wind): Obtained once Careena joins the party during Chapter 1.
- Luna Globe (Moon): Found on Lefeya Drifts alongside Morley in Chapter 1.
- Undine’s Flask (Water): Obtained after beating Fullmetal Hugger in Luka Ruins during Chapter 2.
- Salamando Candle (Fire): Obtained during your visit to the Free City of Tsaata in Chapter 4.
- Gnome’s Shovel (Earth): Given to you by Watts during your first visit to Gudju, the Earth Village in Chapter 4.
- Dryad’s Sprig (Wood): Obtained once Julei joins the party during Chapter 4.
- Lumina Lantern (Light): Obtained after defeating Garethe, Benevodon of Earth in Chapter 5.
- Shade Sight (Darkness): Obtained during Chapter 5 while you’re visiting the Archives in Log’grattzo.
All Val Classes in Visions of Mana
Val is the initial playable character of Visions of Mana and the party’s tank. His skills involve elemental enchantments for his team and conjuring elemental shields to protect others from those specific elements. He uses a great sword, a short sword, or a shield and lance depending on his current class.
Guard
|Weapon
|Greatsword
|Element
|None
|Active Skills
|None
|Passive Skills
|None
Rune Knight
|Weapon
|Great Sword
|Element
|Wind
|Active Skills
|Thunder Saber, Fire Saber, Holy Saber, Moon Saber, Wind Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Horizontal Slash, Elemental Blade, Defensive Array, Elemental Blade +, Ripple Rune, Tempestuous Runes
Aegis
|Weapon
|Lance
|Element
|Moon
|Active Skills
|Ice Shield, Roar, Dark Shield, Moon Shield, Moon Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Energize, Bastion, Blessed Guard, Bastion +, Lunar Guidance, Lunarian Glow.
Duelist
|Weapon
|Great Sword
|Element
|Water
|Active Skills
|Spirit Circle, Ice Saber, Ice Saber +, Water Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Charge Slash, Pulverize, Frigid Talon, Frostscale, Frostscale +, Dragon Fervor, Frigid Inferno
Liege
|Weapon
|Lance
|Element
|Fire
|Active Skills
|Fireball, Flame Shield, Stone Shield, Flame Shield +, Fire Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Art of War, Riposte, Flame Counter, Art of War +, Impenetrable, Blazing Boon
Weapon Master
|Weapon
|Short Sword
|Element
|Earth
|Active Skills
|Stone Saber, Throwing Knife, Protection, Stone Saber +. Earth Elemental Break.
|Passive Skills
|Spinning Slice, Trounce, Hawk Sight, Hawk Sight +, Incursion, Battle-hardened
Edelfrei
|Weapon
|Short Sword
|Element
|Wood
|Active Skills
|Nature Aura, Falling Blade, Leaf Saber, Wood Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Jump Cut, Acuity, Zeal, Savin Strike, Acuity +, En Garde, Warlord’s Tutelage
Paladin
|Weapon
|Lance
|Element
|Light
|Active Skills
|Lucent Shield, Thunder Shield, Leaf Shield, Lucid Barrier, Light Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Rush Attack, Scintillating Shield, Supernal Surge, Scintillating Shield +, Light of Hope, Sanctum
Berserker
|Weapon
|Great Sword
|Element
|Darkness
|Active Skills
|Dark Saber, Strengthen, Dark Saber +, Darkness Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Upwards Slash, Enraged, Frenzy, Furious Bellow, Enraged +, Dominating Darkness, Soul Parry
All Careena Classes in Visions of Mana
Careena is the first Alm to join your party, and she’s not alone as she brings Ramcoh with her. The little draconic cub will also fight even if Careena is knocked out and follows up on each of her attacks. Most of her skills are buff/debuff based, serving as a competent support for the team. Careena wields a spear initially but can also use fans or gloves to blow her enemies away.
Oracle
|Weapon
|Spear
|Element
|None
|Active Skills
|None
|Passive Skills
|None
Dancer
|Weapon
|Fan
|Element
|Wind
|Active Skills
|Cyclone, Defenseless, Defenseless +, Wind Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Spectacle, Shaman’s Song, Shaman’s Dance, Still Waters, Mistral Prayer, Shaman’s Dance +, Muse’s Benediction
Moon Charterer
|Weapon
|Fan
|Element
|Moon
|Active Skills
|Moon Energy, Moon Saber, Phantasmoon, Moon Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Fan Dance, Plenilune, Ineffable, Equinox, Plenilune +, Radiant Grail, Everlasting Moonlight
Dragon Master
|Weapon
|Spear
|Element
|Water
|Active Skills
|Weaken, Weaken +, Water Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Jumping Flourish, Spear Sweep, Dragonslayer, Draconic Formation, Breath of the Dragon, Breath of the Dragon +, Royal Anger, Dragon Wings
Divine Fist
|Weapon
|Gloves
|Element
|Fire
|Active Skills
|Blaze Focus, Strengthen, Strengthen +, Fire Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Uppercut, Fighting Spirit, Morale Boost, Incinerate, Fighting Spirit +, Soul Smite, Phoenix
Warrior Monk
|Weapon
|Gloves
|Element
|Earth
|Active Skills
|Pressure Point, Protection, Protection +, Earth Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Barrage, Chakra, Superpower, Diamond Shield, Chakra +, Dauntless, Divine Ingression
Conjurer
|Weapon
|Fan
|Element
|Wood
|Active Skills
|Summon Goblin, Summon Demon, Summon Gardlegrog, Wood Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Dance of Beasts, Yin and Yang, Stealth Fundamentals, Seal of Banishment, Yin and Yang +, Cosmic Scour, Clairvoyance
Starlancer
|Weapon
|Spear
|Element
|Light
|Active Skills
|Healing Light, Mental Boost, Mental Boost +, Light Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Double Trouble, Meteor, Orbit, Asterism, Meteor +, Starry Way, Supernova
Maverick
|Weapon
|Gloves
|Element
|Darkness
|Active Skills
|Arrow Rain, Hurlbat, Enfeeble, Enfeeble +, Darkness Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Hermetic, Soul Stealer, Mark of Blood, Mark of Blood +, Nether Gate, Siphoning Formation
All Morley Classes in Visions of Mana
Morley has some of the best normal attack strings of all characters with huge combo-juggling potential in most of his classes. He gains passives that give further emphasis on this aspect, as well as some supportive active skills and some not-so-powerful offensive skills. He can equip a katana, daggers, or a cane with cards.
Ranger
|Weapon
|Katana
|Element
|None
|Active Skills
|None
|Passive Skills
|None
Nomad
|Weapon
|Knives
|Element
|Wind
|Active Skills
|Arrow Rain, Spikes, Dark Barrier, Wind Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Swirling Slash, Chivalry, Entrap, Swindler, Chivalry +, Decoy, Poetic Justice
Nightblade
|Weapon
|Knives
|Element
|Moon
|Active Skills
|Moon Energy, Moon Slice, Half Eclipse, Moon Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Cross Slice, Reaping Rave, Feint, Incandescence, Deprivation, Feint +, Retribution
Ascetic
|Weapon
|Cane
|Element
|Water
|Active Skills
|Wide Wire, Geyser, Heaven and Earth, Water Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Ballistic Thrust, Solitary, Ward Off, Guiding Light, Solitary +, Somniferous Melody, Murmurs of the Dark
Rogue
|Weapon
|Katana
|Element
|Fire
|Active Skills
|Lode Axe, Eruption, Inflation, Fire Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Leaping Cleave, Trap Master’s Toolkit, Pillage, Toxic Trap, Trap Master’s Toolkit +, Toxic, Plunder
Ninja Master
|Weapon
|Knives
|Element
|Earth
|Active Skills
|Shuriken, Dirt Diversion, Fire Diversion, Water Diversion, Thunder Technique, Earth Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Focus, Way of the Ninja, Malicious Mark, Covert Cross, Teachings of the Ninja
Samurai
|Weapon
|Katana
|Element
|Wood
|Active Skills
|Crystalline, Petal Rage, Wood Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Wild Slice, Space Cutter, Blindside, Bushido, Quick-draw, Blindside +, Unparalleled, Demolish
Sovereign
|Weapon
|Cane
|Element
|Light
|Active Skills
|Silver Dart, Throwing Knife, Bartitsu, Light Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Melody, Gentleman, Cane-sational, Ratiocination, Gentleman +, Sleuth, Noblesse Oblige
Soothsayer
|Weapon
|Cane
|Element
|Darkness
|Active Skills
|Phantom Blade, Dark Saber, Hurlbat, Augury, Darkness Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Royal Flush, Wheel of Fate, Celestial Cycle, Wheel of Fate +, Fate’s Command, Destined Path
All Palamena Classes in Visions of Mana
Queen Palamena is the game’s main magic user, and performs the role very well. With lots of elemental spells at her disposal, she learns some of the most powerful nukes in the game, as long as you allow her to cast them. Her spells range from summons to elemental waves, but she’s surprisingly competent in physical combat too. She uses flails, boots, or scythes to fight her enemies.
Monarch
|Weapon
|Flail
|Element
|None
|Active Skills
|None
|Passive Skills
|None
Rune Seer
|Weapon
|Boots
|Element
|Wind
|Active Skills
|Cyclone, Thunderbolt, Thunderstorm, Blind Rune, Wind Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Brutal Boot, Reconnaissance, Flutter Fly, Scale Scatter, Gliding Grace, Ribbed Runes
Majesty
|Weapon
|Boots
|Element
|Moon
|Active Skills
|Moon Slice, Moon Rend, New Moon, Luminescence, Moon Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Shattering Stomp, Overpower, Austerity, Moon’s Mystique, Moonbow, Moonlight Mandate
Grand Diviner
|Weapon
|Sickle
|Element
|Water
|Active Skills
|Ice Smash, Spike Freeze, Cold Blaze, Doppelganger, Water Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Raging Rive, Fluid Flourish, Shield Charm, Quick Cast, Powder Prison, Ephemeral Encore
Masquer
|Weapon
|Boots
|Element
|Fire
|Active Skills
|Fireball, Explode, Blaze Wall, Adelante, Fire Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Flutterfeet, Spectral Sprint, Flicker, Behemoth Basher, Resounding Risk, Masqueraid
Magus
|Weapon
|Flail
|Element
|Earth
|Active Skills
|Rock Crush, Diamond Shards, Earthquake, Ancient Curse, Earth Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Punishing Pound, Crystallize, Reactionary, Spirit Stealer, Gaia’s Wrath, Rumbling Rock
Beastleader
|Weapon
|Flail
|Element
|Wood
|Active Skills
|Summon Rabite, Summon Howler, Summon Needlebeak, Summon Axe Beak, Wood Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Charging Chain, Allyship, Feral Favor, Kindred Spirits, Survival Sense, Harmonized Harm
Archmage
|Weapon
|Sickle
|Element
|Light
|Active Skills
|Holy Bolt, Lucent Beam, Celestial Burst, Glitter Dust, Light Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Scythe Sling, Esoterica, Splendor, Mystic Mastery, Elementary, Shimmering Shroud
Reaper
|Weapon
|Sickle
|Element
|Darkness
|Active Skills
|Evil Gate, Dark Force, Dark Rain, Annihilate, Darkness Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Heartless Hew, Demonic Disposal, Life Leecher, Sinister Scent, Encroaching Darkness, Infernal Invitation
All Julei Classes in Visions of Mana
The little sproutling Julei is the party’s healer, but don’t underestimate his damage potential. While most of his offensive skills are more about summoning and debuffs, his healing and supportive skills are the best among the cast, making him invaluable for longer boss fights. He can use a wand, a hammer, or even an umbrella depending on his chosen class.
Custodian
|Weapon
|Wand
|Element
|None
|Active Skills
|None
|Passive Skills
|None
Piper
|Weapon
|Umbrella
|Element
|Wind
|Active Skills
|Summon Rabite, Summon Chobin Hood, Summon Fullmetal Hugger, Wind Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Blitz Flight, Cacophony, Ambient, Hard Thrash, Cacophony +, Symphony, Harmonies of Harvest
Occultist
|Weapon
|Wand
|Element
|Moon
|Active Skills
|Moon Slice, Moon Rend, Moon Spiral, Moon Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Bud Bullet, Petal Pistol, Gandr, Magic Whack, Alakazam, Security, Witching Hour
Scholar
|Weapon
|Wand
|Element
|Water
|Active Skills
|Cure Water, Remedy, Cure Water +, Water Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Flower Shower, Wade, Ingenuity, Apothecary, Apothecary +, Transcendent, Spring of Divinity
Gatekeeper
|Weapon
|Hammer
|Element
|Fire
|Active Skills
|Summon Copper Knight, Lava Wave, Fire Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Upward Swing, Giant Swing, Tireless, Photosynthesis, Fire of Cleansing, Fire of Cleansing +, Heavenly Beacon, Arbor’s Grace
Hunter
|Weapon
|Hammer
|Element
|Earth
|Active Skills
|Arrow Rain, Javelin, Hyper Cannon, Earth Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Power Bomb, Iron-armed, Shock Wave, Illusory Chaser, Iron-armed +, Tenacious Drive, Barbed Crown
Sage
|Weapon
|Umbrella
|Element
|Grass
|Active Skills
|Poison Bubble, Revivifier, Wall, Wood Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Rising Parasol, Soothe, Resuscitate, Sunlight Canopy, Soothe +, Miracle, Primordial Blossom
High Cleric
|Weapon
|Hammer
|Element
|Light
|Active Skills
|Holy Bolt, Healing Light, Twinkle Rain, Undead Away, Healing Light +, Light Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Lampbloom Healing, Aromatic Mint, Strong Roots, Earnest Devotion, Glowing Grace
Necromancer
|Weapon
|Umbrella
|Element
|Darkness
|Active Skills
|Summon Ghost, Summon Bumpkin, Dispel Magic, Dark Curse, Darkness Elemental Break
|Passive Skills
|Falling Parasol, Cherry Bomb Essence, Cold Sweat, Malediction, Burnt Offering, Soul Drain
There’s no definitive class to use, so pick whichever you enjoy the most as your make your way through the game. Elemental advantages are quite useful, though, so consider these before choosing which class you’ll be using for the next fight. You may also choose to grind a bit if you need some extra Elemental Points, as leveling up isn’t hard at all.
Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.
Published: Aug 29, 2024 12:00 pm