Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Classes & How To Unlock Them in Visions of Mana

Multiple powers at your hands
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 12:00 pm

Visions of Mana features multiple playable characters, all with unique Classes that you can freely swap whenever you’re not in a battle. Here’s how you can get all of them and their notable special skills.

Table of contents

All Available Classes in Visions of Mana

Each character can be attuned to eight different classes depending on their elements, giving us a total of 45 playable classes when including the bases. Each elemental class has its own skill tree (the Elemental Plot) and requires a certain Elemental Vessel to equip. However, if you’re already using the wind Elemental Vessel on Val, for example, you cannot use it on Careena and vice versa.

Characters have three types of weapons, and they’re used exclusively while the character is in a certain class. Active skills can be used in any class once they’re learned, while passive skills will only be available while the character has that class active. Passives with a weapon icon are available on every job that uses that weapon, though.

Your Elemental Break becomes stronger as you level up that specific class. Leveling up a class requires Elemental Points, obtained by leveling up or interacting with Elemental Aeries around the map. Each character also needs to expand their Plot with their own Tonic item, usually obtained after defeating bosses.

How to Unlock New Classes in Visions of Mana

To unlock new Classes, you must equip the appropriate Elemental Vessels to your characters. These are all unlocked as you go through the main story, usually when you find a new Alm for the convoy.

  • Sylphid Boomerang (Wind): Obtained once Careena joins the party during Chapter 1.
  • Luna Globe (Moon): Found on Lefeya Drifts alongside Morley in Chapter 1.
  • Undine’s Flask (Water): Obtained after beating Fullmetal Hugger in Luka Ruins during Chapter 2.
  • Salamando Candle (Fire): Obtained during your visit to the Free City of Tsaata in Chapter 4.
  • Gnome’s Shovel (Earth): Given to you by Watts during your first visit to Gudju, the Earth Village in Chapter 4.
  • Dryad’s Sprig (Wood): Obtained once Julei joins the party during Chapter 4.
  • Lumina Lantern (Light): Obtained after defeating Garethe, Benevodon of Earth in Chapter 5.
  • Shade Sight (Darkness): Obtained during Chapter 5 while you’re visiting the Archives in Log’grattzo.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

All Val Classes in Visions of Mana

Val is the initial playable character of Visions of Mana and the party’s tank. His skills involve elemental enchantments for his team and conjuring elemental shields to protect others from those specific elements. He uses a great sword, a short sword, or a shield and lance depending on his current class.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Guard

WeaponGreatsword
ElementNone
Active SkillsNone
Passive SkillsNone

Rune Knight

WeaponGreat Sword
ElementWind
Active SkillsThunder Saber, Fire Saber, Holy Saber, Moon Saber, Wind Elemental Break
Passive SkillsHorizontal Slash, Elemental Blade, Defensive Array, Elemental Blade +, Ripple Rune, Tempestuous Runes

Aegis

WeaponLance
ElementMoon
Active SkillsIce Shield, Roar, Dark Shield, Moon Shield, Moon Elemental Break
Passive SkillsEnergize, Bastion, Blessed Guard, Bastion +, Lunar Guidance, Lunarian Glow.

Duelist

WeaponGreat Sword
ElementWater
Active SkillsSpirit Circle, Ice Saber, Ice Saber +, Water Elemental Break
Passive SkillsCharge Slash, Pulverize, Frigid Talon, Frostscale, Frostscale +, Dragon Fervor, Frigid Inferno

Liege

WeaponLance
ElementFire
Active SkillsFireball, Flame Shield, Stone Shield, Flame Shield +, Fire Elemental Break
Passive SkillsArt of War, Riposte, Flame Counter, Art of War +, Impenetrable, Blazing Boon

Weapon Master

WeaponShort Sword
ElementEarth
Active SkillsStone Saber, Throwing Knife, Protection, Stone Saber +. Earth Elemental Break.
Passive SkillsSpinning Slice, Trounce, Hawk Sight, Hawk Sight +, Incursion, Battle-hardened

Edelfrei

WeaponShort Sword
ElementWood
Active SkillsNature Aura, Falling Blade, Leaf Saber, Wood Elemental Break
Passive SkillsJump Cut, Acuity, Zeal, Savin Strike, Acuity +, En Garde, Warlord’s Tutelage

Paladin

WeaponLance
ElementLight
Active SkillsLucent Shield, Thunder Shield, Leaf Shield, Lucid Barrier, Light Elemental Break
Passive SkillsRush Attack, Scintillating Shield, Supernal Surge, Scintillating Shield +, Light of Hope, Sanctum

Berserker

WeaponGreat Sword
ElementDarkness
Active SkillsDark Saber, Strengthen, Dark Saber +, Darkness Elemental Break
Passive SkillsUpwards Slash, Enraged, Frenzy, Furious Bellow, Enraged +, Dominating Darkness, Soul Parry

All Careena Classes in Visions of Mana

Careena is the first Alm to join your party, and she’s not alone as she brings Ramcoh with her. The little draconic cub will also fight even if Careena is knocked out and follows up on each of her attacks. Most of her skills are buff/debuff based, serving as a competent support for the team. Careena wields a spear initially but can also use fans or gloves to blow her enemies away.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Oracle

WeaponSpear
ElementNone
Active SkillsNone
Passive SkillsNone

Dancer

WeaponFan
ElementWind
Active SkillsCyclone, Defenseless, Defenseless +, Wind Elemental Break
Passive SkillsSpectacle, Shaman’s Song, Shaman’s Dance, Still Waters, Mistral Prayer, Shaman’s Dance +, Muse’s Benediction

Moon Charterer

WeaponFan
ElementMoon
Active SkillsMoon Energy, Moon Saber, Phantasmoon, Moon Elemental Break
Passive SkillsFan Dance, Plenilune, Ineffable, Equinox, Plenilune +, Radiant Grail, Everlasting Moonlight

Dragon Master

WeaponSpear
ElementWater
Active SkillsWeaken, Weaken +, Water Elemental Break
Passive SkillsJumping Flourish, Spear Sweep, Dragonslayer, Draconic Formation, Breath of the Dragon, Breath of the Dragon +, Royal Anger, Dragon Wings

Divine Fist

WeaponGloves
ElementFire
Active SkillsBlaze Focus, Strengthen, Strengthen +, Fire Elemental Break
Passive SkillsUppercut, Fighting Spirit, Morale Boost, Incinerate, Fighting Spirit +, Soul Smite, Phoenix

Warrior Monk

WeaponGloves
ElementEarth
Active SkillsPressure Point, Protection, Protection +, Earth Elemental Break
Passive SkillsBarrage, Chakra, Superpower, Diamond Shield, Chakra +, Dauntless, Divine Ingression

Conjurer

WeaponFan
ElementWood
Active SkillsSummon Goblin, Summon Demon, Summon Gardlegrog, Wood Elemental Break
Passive SkillsDance of Beasts, Yin and Yang, Stealth Fundamentals, Seal of Banishment, Yin and Yang +, Cosmic Scour, Clairvoyance

Starlancer

WeaponSpear
ElementLight
Active SkillsHealing Light, Mental Boost, Mental Boost +, Light Elemental Break
Passive SkillsDouble Trouble, Meteor, Orbit, Asterism, Meteor +, Starry Way, Supernova

Maverick

WeaponGloves
ElementDarkness
Active SkillsArrow Rain, Hurlbat, Enfeeble, Enfeeble +, Darkness Elemental Break
Passive SkillsHermetic, Soul Stealer, Mark of Blood, Mark of Blood +, Nether Gate, Siphoning Formation

All Morley Classes in Visions of Mana

Morley has some of the best normal attack strings of all characters with huge combo-juggling potential in most of his classes. He gains passives that give further emphasis on this aspect, as well as some supportive active skills and some not-so-powerful offensive skills. He can equip a katana, daggers, or a cane with cards.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Ranger

WeaponKatana
ElementNone
Active SkillsNone
Passive SkillsNone

Nomad

WeaponKnives
ElementWind
Active SkillsArrow Rain, Spikes, Dark Barrier, Wind Elemental Break
Passive SkillsSwirling Slash, Chivalry, Entrap, Swindler, Chivalry +, Decoy, Poetic Justice

Nightblade

WeaponKnives
ElementMoon
Active SkillsMoon Energy, Moon Slice, Half Eclipse, Moon Elemental Break
Passive SkillsCross Slice, Reaping Rave, Feint, Incandescence, Deprivation, Feint +, Retribution

Ascetic

WeaponCane
ElementWater
Active SkillsWide Wire, Geyser, Heaven and Earth, Water Elemental Break
Passive SkillsBallistic Thrust, Solitary, Ward Off, Guiding Light, Solitary +, Somniferous Melody, Murmurs of the Dark

Rogue

WeaponKatana
ElementFire
Active SkillsLode Axe, Eruption, Inflation, Fire Elemental Break
Passive SkillsLeaping Cleave, Trap Master’s Toolkit, Pillage, Toxic Trap, Trap Master’s Toolkit +, Toxic, Plunder

Ninja Master

WeaponKnives
ElementEarth
Active SkillsShuriken, Dirt Diversion, Fire Diversion, Water Diversion, Thunder Technique, Earth Elemental Break
Passive SkillsFocus, Way of the Ninja, Malicious Mark, Covert Cross, Teachings of the Ninja

Samurai

WeaponKatana
ElementWood
Active SkillsCrystalline, Petal Rage, Wood Elemental Break
Passive SkillsWild Slice, Space Cutter, Blindside, Bushido, Quick-draw, Blindside +, Unparalleled, Demolish

Sovereign

WeaponCane
ElementLight
Active SkillsSilver Dart, Throwing Knife, Bartitsu, Light Elemental Break
Passive SkillsMelody, Gentleman, Cane-sational, Ratiocination, Gentleman +, Sleuth, Noblesse Oblige

Soothsayer

WeaponCane
ElementDarkness
Active SkillsPhantom Blade, Dark Saber, Hurlbat, Augury, Darkness Elemental Break
Passive SkillsRoyal Flush, Wheel of Fate, Celestial Cycle, Wheel of Fate +, Fate’s Command, Destined Path

All Palamena Classes in Visions of Mana

Queen Palamena is the game’s main magic user, and performs the role very well. With lots of elemental spells at her disposal, she learns some of the most powerful nukes in the game, as long as you allow her to cast them. Her spells range from summons to elemental waves, but she’s surprisingly competent in physical combat too. She uses flails, boots, or scythes to fight her enemies.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Monarch

WeaponFlail
ElementNone
Active SkillsNone
Passive SkillsNone

Rune Seer

WeaponBoots
ElementWind
Active SkillsCyclone, Thunderbolt, Thunderstorm, Blind Rune, Wind Elemental Break
Passive SkillsBrutal Boot, Reconnaissance, Flutter Fly, Scale Scatter, Gliding Grace, Ribbed Runes

Majesty

WeaponBoots
ElementMoon
Active SkillsMoon Slice, Moon Rend, New Moon, Luminescence, Moon Elemental Break
Passive SkillsShattering Stomp, Overpower, Austerity, Moon’s Mystique, Moonbow, Moonlight Mandate

Grand Diviner

WeaponSickle
ElementWater
Active SkillsIce Smash, Spike Freeze, Cold Blaze, Doppelganger, Water Elemental Break
Passive Skills Raging Rive, Fluid Flourish, Shield Charm, Quick Cast, Powder Prison, Ephemeral Encore

Masquer

WeaponBoots
ElementFire
Active SkillsFireball, Explode, Blaze Wall, Adelante, Fire Elemental Break
Passive SkillsFlutterfeet, Spectral Sprint, Flicker, Behemoth Basher, Resounding Risk, Masqueraid

Magus

WeaponFlail
ElementEarth
Active SkillsRock Crush, Diamond Shards, Earthquake, Ancient Curse, Earth Elemental Break
Passive SkillsPunishing Pound, Crystallize, Reactionary, Spirit Stealer, Gaia’s Wrath, Rumbling Rock

Beastleader

WeaponFlail
ElementWood
Active SkillsSummon Rabite, Summon Howler, Summon Needlebeak, Summon Axe Beak, Wood Elemental Break
Passive SkillsCharging Chain, Allyship, Feral Favor, Kindred Spirits, Survival Sense, Harmonized Harm

Archmage

WeaponSickle
ElementLight
Active SkillsHoly Bolt, Lucent Beam, Celestial Burst, Glitter Dust, Light Elemental Break
Passive SkillsScythe Sling, Esoterica, Splendor, Mystic Mastery, Elementary, Shimmering Shroud

Reaper

WeaponSickle
ElementDarkness
Active SkillsEvil Gate, Dark Force, Dark Rain, Annihilate, Darkness Elemental Break
Passive SkillsHeartless Hew, Demonic Disposal, Life Leecher, Sinister Scent, Encroaching Darkness, Infernal Invitation

All Julei Classes in Visions of Mana

The little sproutling Julei is the party’s healer, but don’t underestimate his damage potential. While most of his offensive skills are more about summoning and debuffs, his healing and supportive skills are the best among the cast, making him invaluable for longer boss fights. He can use a wand, a hammer, or even an umbrella depending on his chosen class.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Custodian

WeaponWand
ElementNone
Active SkillsNone
Passive SkillsNone

Piper

WeaponUmbrella
ElementWind
Active SkillsSummon Rabite, Summon Chobin Hood, Summon Fullmetal Hugger, Wind Elemental Break
Passive SkillsBlitz Flight, Cacophony, Ambient, Hard Thrash, Cacophony +, Symphony, Harmonies of Harvest

Occultist

WeaponWand
ElementMoon
Active SkillsMoon Slice, Moon Rend, Moon Spiral, Moon Elemental Break
Passive SkillsBud Bullet, Petal Pistol, Gandr, Magic Whack, Alakazam, Security, Witching Hour

Scholar

WeaponWand
ElementWater
Active SkillsCure Water, Remedy, Cure Water +, Water Elemental Break
Passive SkillsFlower Shower, Wade, Ingenuity, Apothecary, Apothecary +, Transcendent, Spring of Divinity

Gatekeeper

WeaponHammer
ElementFire
Active SkillsSummon Copper Knight, Lava Wave, Fire Elemental Break
Passive SkillsUpward Swing, Giant Swing, Tireless, Photosynthesis, Fire of Cleansing, Fire of Cleansing +, Heavenly Beacon, Arbor’s Grace

Hunter

WeaponHammer
ElementEarth
Active SkillsArrow Rain, Javelin, Hyper Cannon, Earth Elemental Break
Passive SkillsPower Bomb, Iron-armed, Shock Wave, Illusory Chaser, Iron-armed +, Tenacious Drive, Barbed Crown

Sage

WeaponUmbrella
ElementGrass
Active SkillsPoison Bubble, Revivifier, Wall, Wood Elemental Break
Passive SkillsRising Parasol, Soothe, Resuscitate, Sunlight Canopy, Soothe +, Miracle, Primordial Blossom

High Cleric

WeaponHammer
ElementLight
Active SkillsHoly Bolt, Healing Light, Twinkle Rain, Undead Away, Healing Light +, Light Elemental Break
Passive SkillsLampbloom Healing, Aromatic Mint, Strong Roots, Earnest Devotion, Glowing Grace

Necromancer

WeaponUmbrella
ElementDarkness
Active SkillsSummon Ghost, Summon Bumpkin, Dispel Magic, Dark Curse, Darkness Elemental Break
Passive SkillsFalling Parasol, Cherry Bomb Essence, Cold Sweat, Malediction, Burnt Offering, Soul Drain

There’s no definitive class to use, so pick whichever you enjoy the most as your make your way through the game. Elemental advantages are quite useful, though, so consider these before choosing which class you’ll be using for the next fight. You may also choose to grind a bit if you need some extra Elemental Points, as leveling up isn’t hard at all.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

Visions of Mana
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.