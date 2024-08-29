All Classes & How To Unlock Them in Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana features multiple playable characters, all with unique Classes that you can freely swap whenever you’re not in a battle. Here’s how you can get all of them and their notable special skills.

All Available Classes in Visions of Mana

Each character can be attuned to eight different classes depending on their elements, giving us a total of 45 playable classes when including the bases. Each elemental class has its own skill tree (the Elemental Plot) and requires a certain Elemental Vessel to equip. However, if you’re already using the wind Elemental Vessel on Val, for example, you cannot use it on Careena and vice versa.

Characters have three types of weapons, and they’re used exclusively while the character is in a certain class. Active skills can be used in any class once they’re learned, while passive skills will only be available while the character has that class active. Passives with a weapon icon are available on every job that uses that weapon, though.

Your Elemental Break becomes stronger as you level up that specific class. Leveling up a class requires Elemental Points, obtained by leveling up or interacting with Elemental Aeries around the map. Each character also needs to expand their Plot with their own Tonic item, usually obtained after defeating bosses.

How to Unlock New Classes in Visions of Mana

To unlock new Classes, you must equip the appropriate Elemental Vessels to your characters. These are all unlocked as you go through the main story, usually when you find a new Alm for the convoy.

Sylphid Boomerang (Wind): Obtained once Careena joins the party during Chapter 1.

Luna Globe (Moon): Found on Lefeya Drifts alongside Morley in Chapter 1.

Undine’s Flask (Water): Obtained after beating Fullmetal Hugger in Luka Ruins during Chapter 2.

Salamando Candle (Fire): Obtained during your visit to the Free City of Tsaata in Chapter 4.

Gnome’s Shovel (Earth): Given to you by Watts during your first visit to Gudju, the Earth Village in Chapter 4.

Dryad’s Sprig (Wood): Obtained once Julei joins the party during Chapter 4.

Lumina Lantern (Light): Obtained after defeating Garethe, Benevodon of Earth in Chapter 5.

Shade Sight (Darkness): Obtained during Chapter 5 while you’re visiting the Archives in Log’grattzo.

All Val Classes in Visions of Mana

Val is the initial playable character of Visions of Mana and the party’s tank. His skills involve elemental enchantments for his team and conjuring elemental shields to protect others from those specific elements. He uses a great sword, a short sword, or a shield and lance depending on his current class.

Guard

Weapon Greatsword Element None Active Skills None Passive Skills None

Rune Knight

Weapon Great Sword Element Wind Active Skills Thunder Saber, Fire Saber, Holy Saber, Moon Saber, Wind Elemental Break Passive Skills Horizontal Slash, Elemental Blade, Defensive Array, Elemental Blade +, Ripple Rune, Tempestuous Runes

Aegis

Weapon Lance Element Moon Active Skills Ice Shield, Roar, Dark Shield, Moon Shield, Moon Elemental Break Passive Skills Energize, Bastion, Blessed Guard, Bastion +, Lunar Guidance, Lunarian Glow.

Duelist

Weapon Great Sword Element Water Active Skills Spirit Circle, Ice Saber, Ice Saber +, Water Elemental Break Passive Skills Charge Slash, Pulverize, Frigid Talon, Frostscale, Frostscale +, Dragon Fervor, Frigid Inferno

Liege

Weapon Lance Element Fire Active Skills Fireball, Flame Shield, Stone Shield, Flame Shield +, Fire Elemental Break Passive Skills Art of War, Riposte, Flame Counter, Art of War +, Impenetrable, Blazing Boon

Weapon Master

Weapon Short Sword Element Earth Active Skills Stone Saber, Throwing Knife, Protection, Stone Saber +. Earth Elemental Break. Passive Skills Spinning Slice, Trounce, Hawk Sight, Hawk Sight +, Incursion, Battle-hardened

Edelfrei

Weapon Short Sword Element Wood Active Skills Nature Aura, Falling Blade, Leaf Saber, Wood Elemental Break Passive Skills Jump Cut, Acuity, Zeal, Savin Strike, Acuity +, En Garde, Warlord’s Tutelage

Paladin

Weapon Lance Element Light Active Skills Lucent Shield, Thunder Shield, Leaf Shield, Lucid Barrier, Light Elemental Break Passive Skills Rush Attack, Scintillating Shield, Supernal Surge, Scintillating Shield +, Light of Hope, Sanctum

Berserker

Weapon Great Sword Element Darkness Active Skills Dark Saber, Strengthen, Dark Saber +, Darkness Elemental Break Passive Skills Upwards Slash, Enraged, Frenzy, Furious Bellow, Enraged +, Dominating Darkness, Soul Parry

All Careena Classes in Visions of Mana

Careena is the first Alm to join your party, and she’s not alone as she brings Ramcoh with her. The little draconic cub will also fight even if Careena is knocked out and follows up on each of her attacks. Most of her skills are buff/debuff based, serving as a competent support for the team. Careena wields a spear initially but can also use fans or gloves to blow her enemies away.

Oracle

Weapon Spear Element None Active Skills None Passive Skills None

Dancer

Weapon Fan Element Wind Active Skills Cyclone, Defenseless, Defenseless +, Wind Elemental Break Passive Skills Spectacle, Shaman’s Song, Shaman’s Dance, Still Waters, Mistral Prayer, Shaman’s Dance +, Muse’s Benediction

Moon Charterer

Weapon Fan Element Moon Active Skills Moon Energy, Moon Saber, Phantasmoon, Moon Elemental Break Passive Skills Fan Dance, Plenilune, Ineffable, Equinox, Plenilune +, Radiant Grail, Everlasting Moonlight

Dragon Master

Weapon Spear Element Water Active Skills Weaken, Weaken +, Water Elemental Break Passive Skills Jumping Flourish, Spear Sweep, Dragonslayer, Draconic Formation, Breath of the Dragon, Breath of the Dragon +, Royal Anger, Dragon Wings

Divine Fist

Weapon Gloves Element Fire Active Skills Blaze Focus, Strengthen, Strengthen +, Fire Elemental Break Passive Skills Uppercut, Fighting Spirit, Morale Boost, Incinerate, Fighting Spirit +, Soul Smite, Phoenix

Warrior Monk

Weapon Gloves Element Earth Active Skills Pressure Point, Protection, Protection +, Earth Elemental Break Passive Skills Barrage, Chakra, Superpower, Diamond Shield, Chakra +, Dauntless, Divine Ingression

Conjurer

Weapon Fan Element Wood Active Skills Summon Goblin, Summon Demon, Summon Gardlegrog, Wood Elemental Break Passive Skills Dance of Beasts, Yin and Yang, Stealth Fundamentals, Seal of Banishment, Yin and Yang +, Cosmic Scour, Clairvoyance

Starlancer

Weapon Spear Element Light Active Skills Healing Light, Mental Boost, Mental Boost +, Light Elemental Break Passive Skills Double Trouble, Meteor, Orbit, Asterism, Meteor +, Starry Way, Supernova

Maverick

Weapon Gloves Element Darkness Active Skills Arrow Rain, Hurlbat, Enfeeble, Enfeeble +, Darkness Elemental Break Passive Skills Hermetic, Soul Stealer, Mark of Blood, Mark of Blood +, Nether Gate, Siphoning Formation

All Morley Classes in Visions of Mana

Morley has some of the best normal attack strings of all characters with huge combo-juggling potential in most of his classes. He gains passives that give further emphasis on this aspect, as well as some supportive active skills and some not-so-powerful offensive skills. He can equip a katana, daggers, or a cane with cards.

Ranger

Weapon Katana Element None Active Skills None Passive Skills None

Nomad

Weapon Knives Element Wind Active Skills Arrow Rain, Spikes, Dark Barrier, Wind Elemental Break Passive Skills Swirling Slash, Chivalry, Entrap, Swindler, Chivalry +, Decoy, Poetic Justice

Nightblade

Weapon Knives Element Moon Active Skills Moon Energy, Moon Slice, Half Eclipse, Moon Elemental Break Passive Skills Cross Slice, Reaping Rave, Feint, Incandescence, Deprivation, Feint +, Retribution

Ascetic

Weapon Cane Element Water Active Skills Wide Wire, Geyser, Heaven and Earth, Water Elemental Break Passive Skills Ballistic Thrust, Solitary, Ward Off, Guiding Light, Solitary +, Somniferous Melody, Murmurs of the Dark

Rogue

Weapon Katana Element Fire Active Skills Lode Axe, Eruption, Inflation, Fire Elemental Break Passive Skills Leaping Cleave, Trap Master’s Toolkit, Pillage, Toxic Trap, Trap Master’s Toolkit +, Toxic, Plunder

Ninja Master

Weapon Knives Element Earth Active Skills Shuriken, Dirt Diversion, Fire Diversion, Water Diversion, Thunder Technique, Earth Elemental Break Passive Skills Focus, Way of the Ninja, Malicious Mark, Covert Cross, Teachings of the Ninja

Samurai

Weapon Katana Element Wood Active Skills Crystalline, Petal Rage, Wood Elemental Break Passive Skills Wild Slice, Space Cutter, Blindside, Bushido, Quick-draw, Blindside +, Unparalleled, Demolish

Sovereign

Weapon Cane Element Light Active Skills Silver Dart, Throwing Knife, Bartitsu, Light Elemental Break Passive Skills Melody, Gentleman, Cane-sational, Ratiocination, Gentleman +, Sleuth, Noblesse Oblige

Soothsayer

Weapon Cane Element Darkness Active Skills Phantom Blade, Dark Saber, Hurlbat, Augury, Darkness Elemental Break Passive Skills Royal Flush, Wheel of Fate, Celestial Cycle, Wheel of Fate +, Fate’s Command, Destined Path

All Palamena Classes in Visions of Mana

Queen Palamena is the game’s main magic user, and performs the role very well. With lots of elemental spells at her disposal, she learns some of the most powerful nukes in the game, as long as you allow her to cast them. Her spells range from summons to elemental waves, but she’s surprisingly competent in physical combat too. She uses flails, boots, or scythes to fight her enemies.

Monarch

Weapon Flail Element None Active Skills None Passive Skills None

Rune Seer

Weapon Boots Element Wind Active Skills Cyclone, Thunderbolt, Thunderstorm, Blind Rune, Wind Elemental Break Passive Skills Brutal Boot, Reconnaissance, Flutter Fly, Scale Scatter, Gliding Grace, Ribbed Runes

Majesty

Weapon Boots Element Moon Active Skills Moon Slice, Moon Rend, New Moon, Luminescence, Moon Elemental Break Passive Skills Shattering Stomp, Overpower, Austerity, Moon’s Mystique, Moonbow, Moonlight Mandate

Grand Diviner

Weapon Sickle Element Water Active Skills Ice Smash, Spike Freeze, Cold Blaze, Doppelganger, Water Elemental Break Passive Skills Raging Rive, Fluid Flourish, Shield Charm, Quick Cast, Powder Prison, Ephemeral Encore

Masquer

Weapon Boots Element Fire Active Skills Fireball, Explode, Blaze Wall, Adelante, Fire Elemental Break Passive Skills Flutterfeet, Spectral Sprint, Flicker, Behemoth Basher, Resounding Risk, Masqueraid

Magus

Weapon Flail Element Earth Active Skills Rock Crush, Diamond Shards, Earthquake, Ancient Curse, Earth Elemental Break Passive Skills Punishing Pound, Crystallize, Reactionary, Spirit Stealer, Gaia’s Wrath, Rumbling Rock

Beastleader

Weapon Flail Element Wood Active Skills Summon Rabite, Summon Howler, Summon Needlebeak, Summon Axe Beak, Wood Elemental Break Passive Skills Charging Chain, Allyship, Feral Favor, Kindred Spirits, Survival Sense, Harmonized Harm

Archmage

Weapon Sickle Element Light Active Skills Holy Bolt, Lucent Beam, Celestial Burst, Glitter Dust, Light Elemental Break Passive Skills Scythe Sling, Esoterica, Splendor, Mystic Mastery, Elementary, Shimmering Shroud

Reaper

Weapon Sickle Element Darkness Active Skills Evil Gate, Dark Force, Dark Rain, Annihilate, Darkness Elemental Break Passive Skills Heartless Hew, Demonic Disposal, Life Leecher, Sinister Scent, Encroaching Darkness, Infernal Invitation

All Julei Classes in Visions of Mana

The little sproutling Julei is the party’s healer, but don’t underestimate his damage potential. While most of his offensive skills are more about summoning and debuffs, his healing and supportive skills are the best among the cast, making him invaluable for longer boss fights. He can use a wand, a hammer, or even an umbrella depending on his chosen class.

Custodian

Weapon Wand Element None Active Skills None Passive Skills None

Piper

Weapon Umbrella Element Wind Active Skills Summon Rabite, Summon Chobin Hood, Summon Fullmetal Hugger, Wind Elemental Break Passive Skills Blitz Flight, Cacophony, Ambient, Hard Thrash, Cacophony +, Symphony, Harmonies of Harvest

Occultist

Weapon Wand Element Moon Active Skills Moon Slice, Moon Rend, Moon Spiral, Moon Elemental Break Passive Skills Bud Bullet, Petal Pistol, Gandr, Magic Whack, Alakazam, Security, Witching Hour

Scholar

Weapon Wand Element Water Active Skills Cure Water, Remedy, Cure Water +, Water Elemental Break Passive Skills Flower Shower, Wade, Ingenuity, Apothecary, Apothecary +, Transcendent, Spring of Divinity

Gatekeeper

Weapon Hammer Element Fire Active Skills Summon Copper Knight, Lava Wave, Fire Elemental Break Passive Skills Upward Swing, Giant Swing, Tireless, Photosynthesis, Fire of Cleansing, Fire of Cleansing +, Heavenly Beacon, Arbor’s Grace

Hunter

Weapon Hammer Element Earth Active Skills Arrow Rain, Javelin, Hyper Cannon, Earth Elemental Break Passive Skills Power Bomb, Iron-armed, Shock Wave, Illusory Chaser, Iron-armed +, Tenacious Drive, Barbed Crown

Sage

Weapon Umbrella Element Grass Active Skills Poison Bubble, Revivifier, Wall, Wood Elemental Break Passive Skills Rising Parasol, Soothe, Resuscitate, Sunlight Canopy, Soothe +, Miracle, Primordial Blossom

High Cleric

Weapon Hammer Element Light Active Skills Holy Bolt, Healing Light, Twinkle Rain, Undead Away, Healing Light +, Light Elemental Break Passive Skills Lampbloom Healing, Aromatic Mint, Strong Roots, Earnest Devotion, Glowing Grace

Necromancer

Weapon Umbrella Element Darkness Active Skills Summon Ghost, Summon Bumpkin, Dispel Magic, Dark Curse, Darkness Elemental Break Passive Skills Falling Parasol, Cherry Bomb Essence, Cold Sweat, Malediction, Burnt Offering, Soul Drain

There’s no definitive class to use, so pick whichever you enjoy the most as your make your way through the game. Elemental advantages are quite useful, though, so consider these before choosing which class you’ll be using for the next fight. You may also choose to grind a bit if you need some extra Elemental Points, as leveling up isn’t hard at all.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

