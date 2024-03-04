Which Pokemon Are Banned from GO Battle League

Trainers can face off against one another in Pokemon GO via the GO Battle League, but not all Pokemon are permitted to compete. Depending on the league or cup you’re entering, certain Pokemon are banned from entry.
If you want to climb the ranks in the GO Battle League, you’ll need to face off against other trainers in the various leagues and cups throughout the current season. However, each season has certain Pokemon that aren’t permitted to compete in some or all of the competitions on offer. To make sure you can prepare your team accordingly, let’s break down which Pokemon aren’t allowed in the Go Battle League during the current World of Wonders season.
Contents
- Dates for the Current GO Battle League Season in Pokemon GO
- Pokemon Banned from the Electric Cup: Great League Edition
- Pokemon Banned from the Spring Cup: Great League Edition
- Pokemon Banned from the Ultra Premier
- Pokemon Banned from the Jungle Cup: Great League Edition
- Pokemon Banned from the Master Premier
- Pokemon Banned from the Great League Remix
- Pokemon Banned from the Catch Cup: World of Wonders
Dates for the Current GO Battle League Season in Pokemon GO
The current World of Wonders season in the GO Battle League runs from March 1 through May 31 2024.
Different competitions will be available on a rotating basis throughout the season, with various league levels and special cups offered. Trainer ranks get reset at the start of each new season, so players must re-earn their high rank every few months.
In the standard leagues, Pokemon are limited only by their CP, with a different cap for each level from the Great League through to the Master League. However, each season brings special cups that have more strict rules about which Pokemon can and cannot complete in those events for the GO Battle League.
Pokemon Banned from the Electric Cup: Great League Edition
The Electric Cup is a contest for electric-type Pokemon of 1500 CP or lower. However, there are a few electric-types who aren’t permitted in the Electric Cup this season. The banned Pokemon for this cup are:
Stunfisk
Heliolisk
Charjabug
Vikavolt
If these Pokemon are part of your standard battle strategy, you’ll need to reconsider if you plan to complete in the Electric Cup.
Pokemon Banned from the Spring Cup: Great League Edition
The Spring Cup will test your skills with water, grass, and fairy-type Pokemon, at or below 1500 CP. However, two Pokemon are banned from this competition:
Mantine
Toxapex
Pokemon Banned from the Ultra Premier
The Ultra Premier Cup allows entry for Pokemon at or below 2500 CP. There are no individual Pokemon banned from this competition.
However, trainers cannot enter Legendary or Mythical Pokemon or Ultra Beasts in the Premier League. That means your new Poipole from this season’s Special Research sadly isn’t eligible.
Pokemon Banned from the Jungle Cup: Great League Edition
The Jungle Cup allows Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or below to enter, with type restrictions in place. Normal, grass, electric, poison, ground, flying, bug, and dark-type Pokemon are all allowed to enter the fray. However, two specific Pokemon are banned from the Jungle Cup this season. They are:
Gligar
Galarian Stunfisk
Pokemon Banned from the Master Premier
Similar to the Ultra Premier, there are no specific Pokemon banned from this free-for-all contest that has no limit on your Pokemon’s CP.
However, Legendary Pokemon, Mythical Pokemon, and Ultra Beasts are not permitted to compete.
Pokemon Banned from the Great League Remix
The Great League remix is intended to give trainers in the GO Battle League a real challenge, and as such, there are some pretty strict guidelines on which Pokemon can complete.
This contest will rule out the 20 Pokemon that are most popular among trainers who achieve the Ace rank and beyond. That means the following popular Pokemon can’t participate:
Alolan Sandslash
Wigglytuff
Lickitung
Lanturn
Azumarill
Umbreon
Skarmory
Vigoroth
Medicham
Whiscash
Altaria
Registeel
Deoxys (Defense Forme)
Bastiodon
Galarian Stunfisk
Talonflame
Trevenant
Charjabug
Skeledirge
Clodsire
Pokemon Banned from the Catch Cup: World of Wonders
There are two different tiers for the Catch Cup this season, the Little Edition and Great Edition. The primary difference between them is the CP cap, with the Little Edition capping out at 500 CP while the Great Edition tops off with 1500 CP.
Both cups are designed to have trainers compete using the Pokemon they caught during the current Pokemon GO season, which means any Pokemon not caught between March 1 2024 and June 1 2024 are banned.