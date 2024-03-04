Which Pokemon Are Banned from GO Battle League

Trainers can face off against one another in Pokemon GO via the GO Battle League, but not all Pokemon are permitted to compete. Depending on the league or cup you’re entering, certain Pokemon are banned from entry.

If you want to climb the ranks in the GO Battle League, you’ll need to face off against other trainers in the various leagues and cups throughout the current season. However, each season has certain Pokemon that aren’t permitted to compete in some or all of the competitions on offer. To make sure you can prepare your team accordingly, let’s break down which Pokemon aren’t allowed in the Go Battle League during the current World of Wonders season.

The current World of Wonders season in the GO Battle League runs from March 1 through May 31 2024.

Different competitions will be available on a rotating basis throughout the season, with various league levels and special cups offered. Trainer ranks get reset at the start of each new season, so players must re-earn their high rank every few months.

In the standard leagues, Pokemon are limited only by their CP, with a different cap for each level from the Great League through to the Master League. However, each season brings special cups that have more strict rules about which Pokemon can and cannot complete in those events for the GO Battle League.

Pokemon Banned from the Electric Cup: Great League Edition

The Electric Cup is a contest for electric-type Pokemon of 1500 CP or lower. However, there are a few electric-types who aren’t permitted in the Electric Cup this season. The banned Pokemon for this cup are:



Stunfisk

Heliolisk

Charjabug

Vikavolt

If these Pokemon are part of your standard battle strategy, you’ll need to reconsider if you plan to complete in the Electric Cup.

Pokemon Banned from the Spring Cup: Great League Edition

The Spring Cup will test your skills with water, grass, and fairy-type Pokemon, at or below 1500 CP. However, two Pokemon are banned from this competition:



Mantine

Toxapex

Pokemon Banned from the Ultra Premier

The Ultra Premier Cup allows entry for Pokemon at or below 2500 CP. There are no individual Pokemon banned from this competition.

However, trainers cannot enter Legendary or Mythical Pokemon or Ultra Beasts in the Premier League. That means your new Poipole from this season’s Special Research sadly isn’t eligible.

Pokemon Banned from the Jungle Cup: Great League Edition

The Jungle Cup allows Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or below to enter, with type restrictions in place. Normal, grass, electric, poison, ground, flying, bug, and dark-type Pokemon are all allowed to enter the fray. However, two specific Pokemon are banned from the Jungle Cup this season. They are:



Gligar

Galarian Stunfisk

Pokemon Banned from the Master Premier

Similar to the Ultra Premier, there are no specific Pokemon banned from this free-for-all contest that has no limit on your Pokemon’s CP.

However, Legendary Pokemon, Mythical Pokemon, and Ultra Beasts are not permitted to compete.

Pokemon Banned from the Great League Remix

The Great League remix is intended to give trainers in the GO Battle League a real challenge, and as such, there are some pretty strict guidelines on which Pokemon can complete.

This contest will rule out the 20 Pokemon that are most popular among trainers who achieve the Ace rank and beyond. That means the following popular Pokemon can’t participate:



Alolan Sandslash

Wigglytuff

Lickitung

Lanturn

Azumarill

Umbreon

Skarmory

Vigoroth

Medicham

Whiscash

Altaria

Registeel

Deoxys (Defense Forme)

Bastiodon

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

Trevenant

Charjabug

Skeledirge

Clodsire

Pokemon Banned from the Catch Cup: World of Wonders

There are two different tiers for the Catch Cup this season, the Little Edition and Great Edition. The primary difference between them is the CP cap, with the Little Edition capping out at 500 CP while the Great Edition tops off with 1500 CP.

Both cups are designed to have trainers compete using the Pokemon they caught during the current Pokemon GO season, which means any Pokemon not caught between March 1 2024 and June 1 2024 are banned.