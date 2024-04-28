How to get chickens in Manor Lords
How To Get The Chicken Coop & Eggs in Manor Lords

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 28, 2024

Any opportunity to save manpower in Manor Lords is worth the effort of setting up, and this includes the Chicken Coop. The Coop is a building that generates eggs for the settlement to eat, and it is a great way to expand food options.

How To Unlock the Chicken Coop in Manor Lords

Chicken Coop Extension Manor Lords
The first step to building a Chicken Coop in Manor Lords is making a Burgage Plot with a big enough space to include an extension slot. This can be seen on the map as players make the boundaries for the lot, as a house icon with a wrench inside will populate.

After the lot is built, the Burgage Plot must be raised to Level 2, unlocking extensions for the building.

How to Build The Chicken Coop in Manor Lords

After building a Level 2 Burgage Plot with an extension space, players can click on the home and navigate to the extension menu. Here, a Chicken Coop can be selected for 25 Region Wealth. This isn’t cheap, but it is worth it for the influx of food.

Are Chicken Coops Worth it In Manor Lords?

Yes, Chicken Coops are a fantastic early investment in Manor Lords. Around the spring of the second year, the region’s huntable animals will begin to dwindle. Additionally, the bread made from the first year’s wheat harvest will also be slim.

Eggs provide settlements with a passive food source that doesn’t require a family to care for the plot. It also doesn’t have an impact on the resources of the region and isn’t contingent on the weather. This ensures a stable amount of food, preventing famine in the fragile early years of the settlement.

Manor Lords rewards players who think carefully about the sustainability of their population. Because of this, investing in easy resources will go a long way to building a successful empire. A coop or two in the early years of a settlement pairs nicely with Apiaries, and ensures no one will starve when regions become strapped for goods.

