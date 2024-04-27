How To Get The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords

While getting started can be a stressful challenge in Manor Lords, once settlements are underway there are plenty of options to upgrade the quality of life. One of these improvements is the Artisan Workshop. However, there are a few requirements before it becomes available.

Recommended Videos

How To Upgrade a Burgage Plot in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

When first building the settlement in Manor Lords, players will set down Burgage Plots. These are basic accommodations homeless settlers can move into as the approval rating of the town increases. However, these dingy little buildings can be upgraded for many perks and uses.

To upgrade the Burgage Plot in Manor Lords, players will need to obtain the title “Small Settlement” and have Four Wood available. They will also need to meet the following requirements:

Water Access

Church Access

Fuel Stall Supply

Food Stall Supply (two types of food)

(two types of food) Clothing Stall Supply

After upgrading to a Level 2 Burgage Plot, the residents of the plot can generate regional wealth, and the plot will become eligible for extensions. This includes Artisan Workshops.

Related: How to Get Clothing in Manor Lords

How To Use The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords

Once the Burgage Plot is at level 2, players can choose to add one of the following Artisan Workshop extensions to the building:

Blacksmith’s Workshop

Bakery Extension

Brewery Extension

Tailor’s Workshop

Cobbler’s Workshop

Joiner’s Workshop

Armorer’s Workshop

Bowyer’s Workshop

When the extension is added, all inhabitants of the Burgage Plot will become Artisans and new goods will be made depending on the different shops deployed in the settlement. This includes items like Bows, Swords, Spears, Bread, Ale, Tools, Shoes, Clothing, Armor, and more.

These upgrades are vital in building up a military, increasing the approval of the settlement, and conquering neighboring territories in Manor Lords. The additional resources also attract new settlers to the growing city. This provides a larger employable workforce, the opportunity for new buildings, and the resources to create additional Artisan Workshops.

Manor Lord is all about growth, and getting the Artisan Workshops unlocked as quickly as possible will propel players toward the total domination the game encourages you to seek out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more