Just having a bunch of families and workers around your settlement in Manor Lords isn’t enough. You need to keep them happy by actually putting some clothes on their backs too. Here’s how to get clothing in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Set Up Clothing Store in Manor Lords

If you’re looking to get your Approval rating up in Manor Lords, you’ll need to fulfill the Amenities and Market Supply requirements for your burgage plots, and that includes giving them access to a clothing store at the marketplace.

First things first, setting up a marketplace is easy enough. Click on the marketplace option under the Residential tab, then set it up anywhere you’d like. This is free and does not cost any resources.

With the marketplace set up, you can now focus on getting clothing for your families. There are a few methods of doing this, as listed below:

Build a tannery to convert hides into leather

Build a weaver’s workshop to convert flax into linen

Build a trading post and import the materials you need

There are a few other precursor steps you need to take before you can make use of these crafting stations, but not to worry, we’ll walk you through it.

How to Get Leather

This is the easier method of getting clothing in Manor Lords. First, you’ll need to build a hunting camp and hunt down wild animals. This will give you meat and hides, but just be careful not to cull the animals or their population will deplete, causing the animals to migrate.

Once you have enough hides, use four Timber to build a tannery, and you’ll then be able to assign a family there to start converting your hides into leather. Leather can be used to make clothing, and excess leather will start getting sold in the marketplace.

How to Get Linen

To get linen, first you’ll need flax. To do this, build a field and a farmhouse somewhere in the region in Manor Lords. For maximum efficiency, you’ll also want to use the overlay and check flax fertility, and then build your field accordingly. Keep in mind that summer and autumn are the ideal seasons for farming.

After you’ve gathered enough flax, you can construct the weaver’s workshop with four timber and start producing linen. Just like with leather, excess linen will be sold at the marketplace, allowing you to fulfill the marketplace requirement for your burgage plots.

Trade With Other Regions

Finally, you can also construct a trading post and get wool or whatever other materials you need from other regions. Do note that you’ll need to give up resources and money of your own to trade. Either way, this is an alternative method of getting linen, wool, or flax to help set up your own clothing stores at home.

And that’s how to get clothing in Manor Lords.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more