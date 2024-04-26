How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords

Food is essential for expansion in Manor Lords. However, getting bread to villagers isn’t as simple as foraging up some wild wheat plants. Instead, players will need to progress far enough in the game to get farming.

How To Get Wheat in Manor Lords

To obtain wheat in Manor Lords, you must build a Farmhouse and at least one Field. The Farmhouse costs 3 Wood to construct, and the Field is free. Once placed and constructed, players will need enough population assigned to the Farmhouse to tend the fields. This is the trick when trying to get Wheat early in the game, as the settlement is often only a dozen or so people.

When the field is ready and there are enough settlers to care for it, click on the field to open the crop menu. From here, click “Crop Type” and set it to wheat.

The Wheat will then go through four stages of growth: Plowing, Sowing, Growing, and Harvesting. After these stages are complete the field can be reset to grow more wheat.

How To Mass Produce Wheat in Manor Lords

To create grind wheat as a resource in Manor Lords, players will need to build multiple fields and set them all to grow wheat. However, this will require enough settlers to tend the fields, and using every field for wheat will prevent access to Flax and Barely. Because of this, choosing to flood the settlement with wheat can be a risky gamble.

How To Use Wheat in Manor Lords

Wheat is used to make bread in Manor Lords. It is a critical resource to obtain, as early gameplay revolves around reliance on the Foragert Hut and Hunting Camp. While both of these bring in fresh goods, bread is a staple that propels settlement growth and ensures supply security.

Players will need to build a windmill to grind the wheat into flour. Once the flour is obtained in Manor Lords, bread will become craftable at the Communal Oven.

