Screenshot by The Escapist
Best Build for Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant

One of the best launchers
Joey Carr
Published: Jul 12, 2024 01:27 pm

Sigvore’s Proof is one of the first weapons you can unlock if you purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass. Here’s the best build for Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant

From what I can tell, the only way to unlock Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant is by claiming it from the premium version of the Battle Pass. It’s the first reward on the Battle Pass, and you can claim another copy of the launcher by reaching tier 16.

Image of the battle pass in The First Descendant with Sigvore's Proof highlighted
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you visit Anais and try to research Sigvore’s Proof, you won’t be able to find it. There are also no research materials for it, so if you want to use the launcher, you need to fork over $10 to buy the premium version of the Battle Pass.

The Best Sigvore’s Proof Build in The First Descendant

Now that we’ve covered how to unlock it, it’s time to get into its build. Like any other weapon, the build for Sigvore’s Proof is primarily reliant on what Modules you equip for it. Your Modules might change depending on what Descendant you’re using at the time, but here’s a list of solid Modules that work for any build:

ModuleDescription
Anti-Matter RoundExplosive ATK +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Damage +3%
MarksmanFirearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Fireark ATK +1%
Rifling ReinforcementExplosive ATK +12%
Rapid Fire InsightFire Rate +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1%
Expand Weapon ChargeRounds Per Magazine +12%
Weak Point InsightWeak Point Damage +5%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1%
Commando MarksmanshipFirearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Fireark ATK +1%
Recycling GeniusReload Time Modifier +8%
Image of Sigvore's Proof 's module menu with the cursor hovering over the Anti matter round
Screenshot by The Escapist

As you can see, the build increases the Firearm Critical Hit Rate, Explosive and Firearm ATK, fire rate, and reload time modifier. The increases in damage are self-explanatory, but you want a better fire rate and reload time since the launcher doesn’t shoot or reload fast by default. I’ve also thrown a Module in to boost the rounds per magazine of the launcher so you can shoot more before having to reload.

Those eight Modules leave some room for you to upgrade individual ones using Kuiper Shards. You can also increase the Module capacity for Sigvore’s Proof by using the Prestige system in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

The First Descendant
Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases.
