Sigvore’s Proof is one of the first weapons you can unlock if you purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass. Here’s the best build for Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant

From what I can tell, the only way to unlock Sigvore’s Proof in The First Descendant is by claiming it from the premium version of the Battle Pass. It’s the first reward on the Battle Pass, and you can claim another copy of the launcher by reaching tier 16.

If you visit Anais and try to research Sigvore’s Proof, you won’t be able to find it. There are also no research materials for it, so if you want to use the launcher, you need to fork over $10 to buy the premium version of the Battle Pass.

The Best Sigvore’s Proof Build in The First Descendant

Now that we’ve covered how to unlock it, it’s time to get into its build. Like any other weapon, the build for Sigvore’s Proof is primarily reliant on what Modules you equip for it. Your Modules might change depending on what Descendant you’re using at the time, but here’s a list of solid Modules that work for any build:

Module Description Anti-Matter Round Explosive ATK +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Damage +3% Marksman Firearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Fireark ATK +1% Rifling Reinforcement Explosive ATK +12% Rapid Fire Insight Fire Rate +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1% Expand Weapon Charge Rounds Per Magazine +12% Weak Point Insight Weak Point Damage +5%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1% Commando Marksmanship Firearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Fireark ATK +1% Recycling Genius Reload Time Modifier +8%

As you can see, the build increases the Firearm Critical Hit Rate, Explosive and Firearm ATK, fire rate, and reload time modifier. The increases in damage are self-explanatory, but you want a better fire rate and reload time since the launcher doesn’t shoot or reload fast by default. I’ve also thrown a Module in to boost the rounds per magazine of the launcher so you can shoot more before having to reload.

Those eight Modules leave some room for you to upgrade individual ones using Kuiper Shards. You can also increase the Module capacity for Sigvore’s Proof by using the Prestige system in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

