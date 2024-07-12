On the stormy coast, there’s a blighted lighthouse. Here’s how to complete The Shadowed Lighthouse in Once Human.

How to Complete The Shadowed Lighthouse in Once Human

Deadsville attracts all sorts. And if you walk outside of it, there’s a good chance you’ll meet a man named Ahjin leaning against a van. Ahjin’s father passed recently, and he wants to spread his ashes at a lighthouse, but he’s not certain where the lighthouse is.

That’s where we come in.

How to Find the Lighthouse

To find the Shadowed Lighthouse in Once Human, you’ll naturally have to go to the sea. Though, you won’t easily see the lighthouse from shore. You’ll need to go to the island just east of Mola Island Visitor Center. You can get there by heading East from Deadsville and driving right past Overlook Town.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you reach Mola Island Visitor Center, head down the street towards the pilgrim who will give you the A Miracle Chase quest. Glide off the broken road and you’ll find a ship stuck in shallow water. There’s literally nothing on this ship at all, so go past it and swim to the island, which will also have no enemies.

At the tip of this island, at the coordinates 7623, -6150, you’ll find the lighthouse. Climb your way to the top, and you’ll see a Trace of Ahjin’s father.

The Correct Answer for The Shadowed Lighthouse

Speak to the spirit and he’ll say the phrase, “My lighthouse is a beacon on the sea”.

You might remember that Ahjin said the line, “Bringing light into the darkness,” and you might be tempted to select that option. But it’s wrong! The real answer is, “And drive out the darkness and the evil, forever.”

Screenshots by The Escapist

Fortunately, there’s no penalty for being wrong. And when you answer correctly, he’ll mistake you for his child and then vanish after giving you the key. Kind of sad, actually. You can then open up the chest behind him to grab your loot.

Once Human is available to play now.

