Is Manor Lords Multiplayer? Answered

Manor Lords is quickly picking up publicity in the weeks leading up to its release, garnering millions of wishlists on Steam. The medieval city-builder launches into Early Access on April 26 for Xbox and PC and plenty of players are going to hop in as soon as they’re able. However, some of the fan base is curious about whether or not Manor Lords is going to feature any sort of multiplayer functionality.

Can You Play Manor Lords in Co-Op Multiplayer?

Manor Lords is the latest city-builder to hit the market. Screenshot via Slavic Magic

If you were looking forward to spreading out across a map and designing different medieval settlements with a friend or two, you’re going to be disappointed when Manor Lords launches. According to the developers at Slavic Magic, no multiplayer features are going to be present at the game’s release.

Slavic Magic is more focused on delivering a content-filled and complex single-player experience that users can keep coming back to time and time again. This means you won’t be able to invite any friends or random players to a party and join a session with them. You also can’t participate in any sort of PvP or PvE with other players on a server. Instead, you’ll have to build cities and engage with enemy settlements by yourself.

However, the developers have not completely ruled out the possibility of adding some form of multiplayer down the line. It seemingly depends on how Manor Lords is received by the public and if the demand for multiplayer is still present after the game launches. As previously stated, Manor Lords is releasing in Early Access, so additional features and updates are guaranteed to arrive in the future. It just depends on whether the developers see the need to add multiplayer or not.

Until future details are given, you’ll still be able to enjoy some city-building action as a solo player.

