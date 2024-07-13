Corin in Zenless Zone Zero.
Best Corin Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Clumsy yet deadly maid.
Corin Wickes is the first member of Victoria Housekeeping that you can meet during Zenless Zone Zero Chapter 1. If you pre-registered for ZZZ, you can obtain this A-rank agent for free. Since she is a decent Attacker, you can use this handy guide to build her.

Table of contents

How to Build Corin in Zenless Zone Zero

Corin is an Attacker with a Physical attribute who uses a chainsaw during battles in Zenless Zone Zero. She is a decent character who works well with many units, but you’ll likely want to include a Stun agent in your team to complement her.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Corin in ZZZ

  • W-Engine: Steel Cushion
  • Drive Disc: 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro
    • Main-stats:
      • Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
      • Slot 5: Physical DMG or ATK%
      • Slot 6: ATK%
    • Sub-stats:
      • CRIT Rate
      • CRIT DMG
      • ATK%
      • PEN

The best W-Engine for Corin in Zenless Zone Zero is Nekomata’s signature weapon, Steel Cushion. This gear can increase her Physical DMG and damage from behind. If you don’t have this S-rank weapon, then you can use these alternatives:

  • Housekeeper
  • Cannon Rotor
  • Starlight Engine
  • Street Superstar
  • Lunar – Noviluna

For Drive Discs, you can give the Fanged Metal set to boost Corin’s Physical and Assault DMG. Equipping two pieces from the Woodpecker Electro set is also great if you want to increase her CRIT Rate by eight percent.

The Best Skill Priority for Corin

  • First priority: Special Attack and Chain
  • Second priority: Assist
  • Third priority: Dodge and Basic Attack

Since Corin is meant to be a DPS in Zenless Zone Zero, you can upgrade her Special and Chain Attack first to increase her damage. Then, you can level up her Assist to get extra damage after you perform a parry. Her Dodge and Basic Attack are also important but can be your last priorities.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Corin

If you plan to get her copies, I recommend unlocking Corin’s M2, Atomic Smash. This ability lets her reduce the enemy’s Physical RES whenever you hit them with EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. Her M4, Battlefield Retainer, is also good since it lets Corin restore some Energy whenever she performs Quick Assist, Defensive Assist, or Chain Attack.

Besides Corin, Zenless Zone Zero also features several other members of the Victoria Housekeeping. I suggest building Von Lycaon, too, because he has a synergy with Corin. She can deal a lot more damage against Stunned enemies, and Lycaon can boost the Stun Multiplier.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

