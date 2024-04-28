How To Get The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords

Some resources in Manor Lords don’t offer instant rewards. This is the case for the Apple Orchard – a long-term investment that pays out as the settlement becomes established. The trick is putting the apples in the ground at the right time, and we have tips for how to do that.

How to Unlock The Apple Orchard

Like the Apiary, Apple Orchards are tethered to the Development Point tree in Manor Lords. using one Development Point, the skill “Orchardry” is unlocked. These points are earned by leveling the title of the settlement via required milestones.

How to Build The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords

Players won’t find the Apple Orchard in the build menu after unlocking it in Manor Lords. Like the Chicken Coop, it is tied to the Burgage Plot extensions.

The first step to building an Apply Orchard is setting down a Burdgage Plot big enough for an Extension. Players will see that the plot is big enough when a small house and wrench icon appears behind the Burgage building.

After the Burgage Plot is built, it must be improved to Level 2, enabling extensions. After construction is complete, click on the Burgage Plot and navigate to the Extension menu. Here, players can select the Apple Orchard for 50 Regional Wealth.

How The Apple Orchard Works in Manor Lords

The Apple Orchard is an extension players should aim to have in progress no later than the summer of year two. Setting up two orchards is even more beneficial if it is possible. This is because it takes three years for the Apple Orchard to offer a full yield of crops. In the first three years, players will earn a small number of apples from each orchard, but not enough to truly sustain their settlement.

However, once established, these groves of fruit become an incredible source of passive food for the Manor Lords settlement. Passive food sources don’t require families to be assigned for upkeep, and they don’t impact the regional supplies shown on the world map. This makes them a vital addition to the diets of settlers – and one that is more than worth the wait.

