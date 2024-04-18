All Revealed Gods in Hades 2 (So Far)

The playtest period for Hades 2 has just begun, and everyone is gushing over the new and returning deities from the sequel to the popular god-like roguelike. Here are all the revealed gods in Hades II so far.

Recommended Videos

All Gods in Hades 2, Listed

Alongside some of the good and old faces we’ve come to love in the first game, many new Greek deities are showing up for the first time to help Melinoë slay Chronos. From direct assistance with Boons and upgrades to moral support from the Crossroads, the characters included here are a treat for mythology lovers.

All New Gods in Hades 2

From the many divine entities in the sacred realm of Olympius, these were the ones who decided to give a helping hand to the Princess of the Underworld.

Apollo

Image via Supergiant Games

The God of Light (also referred to as God of Sun occasionally) and brother to Artemis, Apolo is the very first God that Melinoë encounters in her journey. His Boons inflict Daze on enemies, blinding them with his splendor and stopping them from hitting their targets.

Hestia

Placeholder portrait! | Image via Supergiant Games

The Goddess of Flame herself. Being one of the original Gods who defied the Titans and slayed them originally, she resumes her role once more in the war against Chronos with her Scorch-inflicting boons.

Hephaestus

Image via Supergiant Games

Originally described as being unattractive, that’s not the case with the game’s version of the God of the Forge. His Boons give an extra delayed hit to attacks, making weapons twice as deadly for the wretches of the underworld.

Moros

Image via Supergiant Games

Doom Incarnate is another of the many children of Nyx. And just like his Mother once did, he seems to be inclined to maintain order in the Underworld by helping the youngest of Hades’ descendants, although not directly through battle.

Nemesis

Image via Supergiant Games

Another daughter of Nyx, Nemesis is Retribution Incarnate and dwells on the Crossroads, helping to raise and train Melinoë until she manages to stand up against the Titan thread.

Selene

Image via Supergiant Games

Moon Incarnate descents from the night to bring her aid to her little star with her lunar blessings. Her main gimmick is the Morph effect, which turns enemies into puny little creatures for a limited time.

Related: Hades II Playtest Registration is Up and Here’s How to Join

All Returning Gods in Hades 2

While not all gods that helped Zagreus escape the underworld are back, we have many familiar faces here, with similar (or slightly different) boons to offer.

Aphrodite

Image via Supergiant Games

The Goddess of Love is back and more beautiful than ever. With her teasing remarks and genuine affection, Aphrodite’s Boons are notable for their high base power and for applying Weak to enemies, which reduces the damage they deal.

Artemis

Image via Supergiant Games

Always aiming for the kill, the Goddess of Hunt returns in the sequel in a much more amicable mood with Melinoë. She retains her Critical-based Boons, which increase the chance and damage to deal stronger hits that are sure to leave a mark.

Demeter

Image via Supergiant Games

The ever-chilling Goddess of Seasons, Demeter helps her granddaughter Melinoë from the get-go with her Freeze Boons, an upgraded version from the first game that now completely stops enemies in place once applied.

Hypnos

Image via Supergiant Games

Sleep Incarnate lives up to his name in the sequel, as he’s constantly seen sleeping, of all things. Waking Hypnos up is probably one of the game’s main tasks in the future.

Poseidon

Image via Supergiant Games

The coolest uncle ever is back as the God of the Sea rushes to aid his niece in a time of peril. With the Slip effect added to his Boons, Melinoë can bounce her foes back to the walls while making them more vulnerable to damage.

Zeus

Image via Supergiant Games

The King of Olympians makes an electrifying comeback in the sequel. With his traditional lightning-based Boons and imposing, ever-prideful attitude, he’s more than eager to help Melinoë with her daunting task.

More Gods could be making their appearances in Hades 2 in the future, as we’ve only gone as far as visiting Erebus. The game’s also in a testing period, meaning that we haven’t seen even half of our journey to the House of Hades just yet. But I wouldn’t worry about the future as what we’ve seen up until here is nothing short of incredible.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more