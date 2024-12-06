How To Get Every Elemental Upgrade for the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

With the addition of Citadelle des Morts, Treyarch embraces a Call of Duty Zombies tradition. This Black Ops 6 map has four elemental Wonder Weapons. Here’s how to get every Elemental Upgrade for the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts.

Recommended Videos

Do note that before you can begin this process, you’ll need to open Pack-a-Punch, reach at least Round 10, and acquire the base Bastard Swords. Then, you can begin getting the upgrades.

How To Get Solaris, the Lion/Light Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To get Solaris, you’ll need to grab the Bastard Sword from the Bastard Statue with the Lion emblem on it. This will immediately spawn special Parasites, which light up with a gold glow. Keep them alive and head to the door with the Lion Emblem on it (pictured above) located in the upper village. Head past the well into the small shaded area that goes underneath the building and the door will be on your left.

Killing a Parasite embued with that glow with the Lion Bastard Sword will transfer that energy to your sword and cause it to glow. Once that happens, hit the door with the glowing sword. This will transfer the energy and light up one of the symbols on the door. This must be done four times.

Once all four symbols on the door are lit up, hold the interact button. This will teleport you to a secret room. Head down the stairs here and down the hall until you find a Podium in the center of the room. Equip the Lion Bastard Sword and hold interact to place it in the Podium.

Once the Sword is in the Podium, the Podium will light up with symbols. There are four Symbols in total. These can be seen on the Podium itself, and they will also float around the room. Shoot the corresponding symbol that’s floating in the room that matches the one lit up on the Podium. Do note that they can be a little tricky to hit, but missing doesn’t count against you, so feel free to spray and pray. Once you’ve hit all four in the correct order, Solaris will rise out of the Podium. Once you pick it up, you’ll be removed from this special area and sent back to the location of the Lion door.

How To Get Caliburn, the Dragon/Fire Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To begin this process, you’ll need to grab the Dragon Bastard Sword from the Bastard Statue bearing the Dragon symbol. Once you have this Sword, take it to the Podium in the Entry Hall of the castle. This has a Dragon Statue attached to it and is just up the stairs past Juggernog.

Once the Dragon Bastard Sword is in the Podium, you’ll need to complete a trial by fire. There are three fire pits around the map between the town and the castle. You must hold interact to pick up this fire, imbue yourself with it, and take it back to the Dragon Podium. You can take the fire back from the pits in any order you like. Do note that you will take damage from this fire, so be sure to keep away from zombies and stock up on armor and health Perks like Juggernog and Quick Revive.

Town Fire Pit Location

The First Fire Pit Location is found in the starting room. This is the Town Square area with the large statue in the middle. The Fire Pit is found in a back corner of the area near the Rampage Inducer, pictured above.

Nature Path Fire Pit Location

The Next Fire Pit can be found in a corner by the entry to the Town Square from the Nature Path, pictured above.

Castle Ramparts Fire Pit Location

The Final Fire Pit is located on the top of the Castle Ramparts themselves. This is right next to the Oil Trap, on the side of the Ramparts closest to the Melee Macchiato Perk Machine. The location is pictured above.

How To Take Caliburn the Dragon/Fire Sword

Once you’ve taken all three fires back to the Podium, hold to interact with the Dragon Sword. The Dragon Statue will breathe fire onto the Sword. Once this animation is finished, you can pick up Caliburn, the Dragon/Fire Sword.

Related: All New Black Ops 6 Zombies Perks, Mods, & Field Upgrades Explained

How To Get Balmung, the Raven/Void Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To get Balmung, you’ll need to grab the Raven Bastard Sword from the statue with the Raven symbol on it within the Dining Hall.

Now, you’ll need to head to the Alchemical Lab and look for one of five parts. Only one of these will spawn in every game, so be sure to check for all four. The item you need to grab is called an “Antiquity.” Essentially, these are different types of fossils, which can be found on shelves or tables in the room. Here are the four possible items:

Horn – Found on the L-shaped shelf housing pottery.

Jawbone – Found on the Dark Brown shelf to the left of the entrance to the sitting rooms.

Fish Fossil – Found on the shelf to the right of the entrance to the sitting rooms, near the candle.

Scorpion Fossil – Found on the table near the globe.

Bird Heads Fossil – A pair of bird heads that are found on the dark brown shelf to the left of the entrance to the Dining Hall.

If all else fails, just walk along the shelves and tables of the room holding the interact button, and eventually, you’ll get a pop-up saying you’ve acquired an Antiquity. Now that you have an Antiquity, take it to the basement underneath the Tavern.

How To Solve the Raven/Void Sword Puzzle

Take the Antiquity and the Raven Sword and deposit them in the circular device next to the workbench in the Tavern Cellar. Then, hold the interact button to open the puzzle interface. Which solution the puzzle requires is dependent on the fossil you found in your game. This helpful diagram from Zombies YouTuber MrRoflWaffles (pictured above) has the solutions for each fossil.

How To Complete the Portal Step for the Raven/Void Sword

Once you’ve entered the correct puzzle solution that corresponds to your Antiquity, a purple portal will spawn on the floor of the room. The device that houses the puzzle will also start firing off purple orbs with runic symbols on them, which follow the player. Be sure to stand close to the portal, so the orbs will enter it. Once enough has been absorbed, the portal will close, and a new one will open upstairs in the Tavern. Follow the floating purple orb, and it will take you there. Repeat the process you just did in the cellar until this portal closes. Then, a third and final portal will open, where you’ll want to repeat the same process.

Once the third and final portal closes, follow the purple orb back down to the cellar by the puzzle location. Then, hold to interact with the device that housed the puzzle. The sword will lower into a new portal, then rise after a few seconds as Balmung, the Raven/Dark Sword.

How To Get Durendal, the Stag/Lightning Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Grab the Stag Bastard Sword from the Bastard Knight Statue with the horned animal head symbol on it. Now, you’ll need to grab three lightning rods. The first can be found simply by killing zombies. An armored zombie will eventually pawn with the lightning rod on its chest. Kill it, and grab the part. You’ll likely need to go into the Dungeon near the Quick Revive Perk Machine and grind zombie kills for a while to find this part. The other two lightning rods can be found on other spots on the map.

Nature Path Lightning Rod Location

The Second Lightning Rod can be found lying next to the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine in the Nature Path, pictured above.

Village Lightning Rod Location

Like opening up the Lab on Terminus, this step requires players to shoot an electrical panel using a weapon with the Dead Wire Ammo Mod equipped. This electrical panel is located in the Village (pictured above) and can be found very close to the location of the Lion Door used for the Solaris Wonder Weapon. Once you shoot it with the Dead Wire weapon, the lightning rod will drop after a second or two.

How To Charge the Stag Bastard Sword with Lightning

Now that you have all three lightning rods, take them to the vase (pictured above) on top of the Castle Ramparts near the Elemental Pop Perk Machine. Hold to interact with the vase, which will deposit the three lightning rods. Once this is done, a storm will begin to brew. This will spawn zombies with purple eyes. Kill these zombies with the Stag Bastard Sword to charge it with electric energy. Once the sword is lit with blue lightning, hit the vase with the charged weapon to deposit the electrical energy there.

Be sure to deposit the energy as soon as you notice your sword is charged. If it stays charged for too long, you can get electrocuted by it, taking damage and losing the charge. Once you’ve done this enough times to charge all three lightning rods, hold to interact with the vase. This will take the sword, stop the storm, and imbue the Stag Bastard Sword with electrical energy. This turns it into Durendal, the Lightning Sword.

And that’s how to get every Elemental Upgrade for the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy