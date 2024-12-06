The GobbleGum Mania event has arrived in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Fans of Mr. Peeks’ candy can “chew until you die” to earn even more Gobblegums, including some brand-new ones. Here’s how to earn every GobbleGum Mania Event Reward in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Unlock Every Personal Reward in the GobbleGum Mania Event

The GobbleGum Mania Event rewards players for using GobbleGum in Black Ops 6 Zombies matches, both as individuals and as a community. Players can unlock personal rewards for the GobbleGums they consume in Zombies matches during the event in five different tiers. Here is every personal reward and how you can unlock them for yourself.

Power Keg GobbleGum – Consume 5 GobbleGum

Top Prize Emblem – Consume 10 GobbleGum

Gumball Grave Calling Card – Consume 15 GobbleGum

Time Out GobbleGum – Consume 30 GobbleGum

Perk-A-Cola Pack GobbleGum Bundle (featuring Perkaholic, On the House, Soda Fountain, and more) – Consume 50 GobbleGum

How To Unlock the Community GobbleGum Mania Event Rewards

Just like in the Hit List event, the Call of Duty community can also work together to chew their collective GobbleGums to reach larger milestones and unlock high-value rewards, including new Black Ops 6 Zombies features. The rewards are as follows:

Gum-Valanche Loading Screen – 10 Million GobbleGums Consumed

Power Keg Unlock (Feature) – 25 Million GobbleGums Consumed

Stitched Up Spray – 50 Million GobbleGums Consumed

Time Out Unlock (Feature) – 75 Million GobbleGums Consumed

Newtonian Weapon Charm – 150 Million GobbleGums Consumed

While the community event rewards feature some fun cosmetics, the main kicker here is that this event will allow players to unlock the ability to earn more of the Power Keg and Time Out GobbleGums, both of which seem to be valuable additions to the loot pool.

How To Progress the GobbleGum Mania Event Fast in Black Ops 6

While the community rewards put players at the mercy of the larger Black Ops 6 fandom, there are some ways they can speed up the process for themselves to earn the personal rewards. Treyarch has now added the ability for players to spawn in with three GobbleGums already equipped at the start of every game.

As a result, the best method to progress the GobbleGum Mania event is to put some more undesirable GobbleGums in the first three slots of your pack, load into a match, consume them, leave the match, start a new one, rinse and repeat. While this process is admittedly tedious, it is by far the fastest and most effective way to unlock the personal rewards in the GobbleGum Mania Event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

