The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 live event has arrived. The Hit List event allows players to earn customization items, new weapons, and more by earning eliminations. Here’s how to unlock every Hit List event reward in Black Ops 6 & Warzone.

The Hit List Event in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Explained

The Hit List Event sees players teaming up with the French Syndicate and eliminating their rivals to progress and earn several tiers of rewards. You can check progress in the event by tracking skulls. Each of Black Ops 6’s major modes rewards a different amount of skulls per elimination.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer – 1 Skull Per Elimination

Black Ops 6 Zombies – 1 Skull Per Every 5 Eliminations

Call of Duty: Warzone – 5 Skulls Per Every Elimination

Players can choose to be either mode in any combination to make progress at the rates listed above. The Hit List has two reward tracks to progress. There are personal rewards, which require 1,000 skulls for the highest tier reward, and community rewards, which require Black Ops 6 and Warzone players to rally together to earn 50 Billion total eliminations.

Every Personal Reward in The Hit List for Black Ops 6

The Personal Reward track offers players five new items to earn. While most of these are customization items, there is also a brand-new weapon available to grab. Here is every reward you can earn for yourself and how to get them:

“Big Plans” Epic Loading Screen – 100 Skulls

“Elimination Game” Rare Calling Card – 250 Skulls

“Evidence” Epic Emblem – 500 Skulls

“Targeted” Legendary Weapon Charm – 750 Skulls

Power Drill Melee Weapon – 1,000 Skulls

Every Community Reward in The Hit List for Black Ops 6

As the Community Eliminations tally up in The Hit List event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, fans will gain access to several new functional items. Here is every reward available and the milestones the CoD community needs to hit to earn them:

Buffer Weight Stock Attachment: Improves Recoil Control at the cost of ADS Speed and Aim Walking Movement Speed. Available on the XM4 Assault Rifle, XMG Light Machinegun, and DM-10 Marksman Rifle – Unlocked at 8 Billion Skulls.

Shadow Perk: Perk 2 Strategist Perk which allows users to run through traps and mines without activating them – Unlocked at 16 Billion Skulls

Hand Cannon Scorestreak – Unlocked at 24 Billion Skulls

Veteran Perk – Warzone Perk 1 Perk which reduces the negative effects of some enemy equipment. While aiming down sights, reduce flinching and extend Hold Breath duration – Unlocked at 32 Billion Skulls

Sirin 9mm – New Weapon, Fully Automatic SMG. Currently listed as a Special weapon, unclear if this is intentional – Unlocked at 50 Billion Skulls

How To Progress The Hit List Event Fast in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Unfortunately, for some of the best rewards available in The Hit List Event, Black Ops 6 and Warzone fans will need to exercise patience as the community works together to hit these massive milestones. However, players can speed up their own personal unlocks, which will, in turn, help the community. Here’s the fastest way to stack up elimination in every mode:

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer – Nuketown 24/7 Playlist

Black Ops 6 Zombies – Play with the Rampage Inducer Active on Liberty Falls

Call of Duty: Warzone – Play Resurgence on Area 99 or Rebirth Island

And that’s how to unlock every Hit List event reward in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

