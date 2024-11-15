How To Unlock the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun Attachment in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brings a Battle Pass along with it, providing plenty of goodies for players to unlock. However, there’s one attachment that gamers really want to get their hands on. Here’s how to unlock the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Dragon’s Breath Attachment in Black Ops 6

The Dragon’s Breath attachment has been a mainstay of CoD for years. It loads up shotguns that have it attached with incendiary rounds, which allows you to not only shoot your opponents but also light them on fire. However, the powers that be aren’t making it super easy to find this highly sought-after upgrade, sticking it on the seventh page of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Once you know where to look, though, it’s just a matter of navigating to the right page and using a Battle Pass token. Do keep in mind that the Dragon’s Breath attachment is not a free item, meaning the Battle Pass must be purchased for it to be eligible to unlock. With all that out of the way, now you can just worry about adding the attachment to one of your weapons and having plenty of fiery fun.

Related: How To Fix the Ghost Locked Glitch in Black Ops 6

What Guns Can Use the Dragon’s Breath Attachment in Black Ops 6?

Of course, the Dragon’s Breath attachment is synonymous with shotguns, with John Wick even having his own version in the fourth film in the movie franchise. Black Ops 6 keeps the tradition alive, as the iconic upgrade is available as a Fire Mod on all of the shotguns in the game. Unfortunately, none of the other guns in the game are able to use it. There goes the dream of a sniper round lighting an unsuspecting player on fire.

However, there’s still plenty of fun to be had, especially with all of the small maps Black Ops 6 has to offer. Taking a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun into Nuketown 24/7 or Stakeout has the makings of an all-time session. You’ll probably hear plenty of moans and groans from the competition, but they have access to the same attachments you do, so don’t feel bad.

And that’s how to unlock the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment in Black Ops 6 (BO6).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy