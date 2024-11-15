Forgot password
Players fighting in Black Ops 6.
Video Games
How To Fix the Ghost Locked Glitch in Black Ops 6

Jackson Hayes
Published: Nov 15, 2024 10:50 am

While there has been plenty of good coming out of the Season 1 update of Black Ops 6, there’s also some bad. That includes a glitch that is forcing people to change a crucial part of their loadouts. Here’s how to fix the Ghost locked glitch in Black Ops 6.

What Is the Ghost Locked Glitch in Black Ops 6?

The Ghost Perk locked in Black Ops 6.

After downloading the Season 1 update and jumping in, players noticed that the Ghost Perk was locked. Now, it typically remains unavailable until hitting level 17, but this is different. Players who use their Permanent Unlock Token are unable to equip it, and the same goes for anyone who has passed the required level.

This is obviously a huge deal, as Ghost is one of the most iconic Perks in Call of Duty’s history. It prevents players from showing up on the mini-map with a UAV in the sky, making it a must-have in sweaty Multiplayer lobbies. Thankfully, there is a workaround for the glitch that allows players to equip it in Black Ops 6.

How To Fix the Ghost Locked Glitch in Black Ops 6

For anyone struggling to add Ghost to their loadout, copying another loadout that already has it equipped might just do the trick. All of the contents of that other loadout will appear in another slot, and players can edit it to their liking from there. Unfortunately, players who like to focus on one loadout at a time will be out of luck.

The one silver lining is that Treyarch and Co. are very much aware of the problem. It’s been all over social media, and the powers that be don’t want a glitch like this dominating the headlines at a time when everyone should be focusing on all of the additions to the game as part of Season 1. As of writing, there’s been no confirmation that a fix is on the way, but it’s likely only a matter of time. So, for the time being, Ghost users should focus on trying a different Perk lineup to see if they can keep the good times going without staying off of the enemy’s radar.

And that’s how to fix the Ghost locked glitch in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67