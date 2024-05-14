Fallout 4‘s next gen update is here.. again! After assorted bug reports and feedback, Bethesda has gone back to this post-apocalyptic action-RPG to give it a second overhaul. But what’s changed?

Recommended Videos

To clue you in, here are all patch notes for Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2.

Fallout 4’s much-delayed next-gen update was good, but it wasn’t without its issues, including performance settings that didn’t actually impact performance. Now, Bethesda is giving players serious control over the game and while they say they recommend the default settings, you know everyone’s going to tweak the game to the nth degree.

So, to that end, Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2’s patch notes reveal the addition of frame rate target options, 30, 60 and 40. The latter’s only available to those with 120ghz displays, but it’s great to have that degree of control.

Even better, that setting is independent of performance/visuals mode so you can choose 60FPS and visuals mode and while it may not get there, the game will do its level best. The trade off is that, in all modes, the game may “may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.” So if a lot’s happening on-screen at once, you could find the game dropping down from 4K.

The patch, which also applies to the PC, also fixes bugs, fixes some mod issues and generally gioves the next-gen update a kick in the pants. Here’s everything included in the patch notes for Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2.

Xbox Series S|X: 1.10.765

PlayStation 5: 1.10.985

PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One: 1.10.984

Patch Highlights

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

Bug Fixes

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

Creations Fixes

Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

Those are all patch notes for Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2 so if you’ve not dived into the game in a while, here’s your excuse to hit the wasteland.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more