Fallout 4 is Getting a Free Update and Next-Gen Release Following TV Series Debut

Right on time
Patrick Souza
Apr 11, 2024
Fallout 4 Free Update Featured

As a promotion for the Amazon Prime Video show based on the franchise, Fallout 4 is getting a new update nine years after its release. The game will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and owners will also get some new toys to play with.

The free update for Fallout 4 is coming on April 25, 2024, the same day that new generation consoles will receive their versions. Older consoles will also get access to stability features, such as a Performance and Quality mod. There are also tons of bug fixes, mod incompatibility problems and other minor issues gone. And if you ever wanted to play it on the go, good news – Fallout 4 is getting Steam Deck verified, baby!

But that’s far from all, as new content is being introduced in the form of Enclave Remnants. Originally a Creation Club creation, The Enclave is now fully incorporated into the main game, and related items, such as new weapons and armor skins themed after it, are also included in the mix.

Fallout 4 Free Update Weapons
Image via Bethesda

And a Fallout 4 update wouldn’t be complete without some silly weapons to choose from. I have my eyes set on that piggy bank gun and I won’t leave the room until I get one. But a leaf-blower weapon would also do, to be quite honest. We also got Halloween decorations, for some reason! A bit earlier than usual, but I don’t mind more free stuff added.

Related: Prime Video’s Fallout Completely Re-Writes One Key Part of the Franchise

The update hits Fallout 4 on April 25. On the same day, the game will also be available on Epic Games Store for the first time ever. It’s also currently on sale on Steam, so now is the chance to grab it if you haven’t already.

If you’re riding the hype train, it might be good to know that Fallout 76 is included for free on Prime Gaming. If you ever wanted to try it, there’s no better time than now.

