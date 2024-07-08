Cities: Skylines 2 Delayed Indefinitely on Console

The console version of Cities: Skylines 2, originally penciled in for an October release, has been delayed due to stability performance issues. And, as confirmed by developer Colossal Order, there’s no new release date in sight.

Recommended Videos

Cities: Skylines 2‘s PC release was a little rocky, to say the least. This city management sequel was plagued by performance and stability issues, which, at one point, were being put down to NPCs’ teeth.

Colossal Order apologized and went all out to fix the game, but its reviews are still sitting at Mixed on Steam, compared to the original’s Very Positive. And now, it seems like those same stability and performance issues are dragging Cities: Skylines 2‘s console port down.

Related: Capcom Abandons Its Newest Live-Service Game After Less Than a Year

“Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window,” reads a statement posted to publisher Paradox Interactive’s forum.

The game was set for an October 2024 release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but Colossal and Paradox are unable to confirm a new release window, effectively delaying the game indefinitely. They’re planning on having a new release candidate in August, but there’s no guarantee that’ll be up to scratch either.

While Colossal hasn’t said anything to this effect, one factor could be that Cities: Skylines 2 will also have to run satisfactorily on the Xbox Series S, which is significantly less powerful than the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

“We are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like,” Colossal’s message read. So, while Cities: Skylines 2 will probably arrive on console eventually, don’t hold your breath.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy