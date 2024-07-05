Capcom Abandons Its Newest Live-Service Game After Less Than a Year

Exoprimal has been out for less than a year, and already, it’s going the way of the dinosaurs. Capcom hasn’t technically murdered it with an asteroid, but it’s confirmed that there’ll be no new content incoming.

Recommended Videos

Capcom’s dinosaur-based online shooter Exoprimal launched last year to a relatively mixed reception. Once you get over the fact it’s not Dino Crisis, there’s fun to be had, but it’s far from the smash that Capcom might have hoped.

The company admitted as much last year (via IGN) but tried to put a positive spin on things. stating that “Going forward, we will continue to release content for the game while monitoring player behavior with an eye toward expanding sales.” But now, Capcom is drawing a line under Exoprimal, confirming there’ll be no new content.

“With the release of Title Update 4, all planned Exoprimal seasonal content is now complete. From July 11, Season 1 returns, with subsequent returning seasons and content starting on the first of each month,” the official Exoprimal account tweeted.

Related: New Capcom Survey Asks If You Want Okami, Dead Rising, & Mega Man Sequels/Remakes

So, while the game isn’t being shut down, the “seasonal” content will keep on cycling. It’s not a great look, particularly since Exoprimal isn’t a free-to-play game. It launched onto Game Pass, but if you wanted to purchase it outright, it would cost $59.99.

It gets worse. While you’ll probably have more luck on Game Pass, there are just 71 people playing the game on Steam, down from nearly 5,000 at launch. There’s no offline mode, either, so those 71 are the only people playing Exoprimal via Steam. That’s an even lower player count than Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is sitting at around 400.

Still want to kick dinosaur bottom? Exoprimal is 67% off on Steam and available through Xbox Game Pass. But if you were counting on it leading to a Dino Crisis 4, don’t hold your breath.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy