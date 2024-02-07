New Capcom Survey Asks If You Want Okami, Dead Rising, & Mega Man Sequels/Remakes

When it comes to developers who have an expansive range of IP, Capcom is among the best. Now, fans of the company’s games can vote in a Capcom survey about what franchise deserves a new game or remake.

Over at Capcom’s website, Capcom Town, players can participate in a 10-question survey about the studio’s various series. Some of them are basic, like “What is your favorite Capcom game?” and “Who is your favorite Capcom character?” Once you get to questions five and six, however, is when the real fun begins.

Question five asks: “Are there any Capcom game series (including spin-off games) that you would like to see get a sequel or new game? Pick up to three.” There are 20 choices to choose from, including dormant series like Darkstalkers, Okami, Dead Rising, Lost Planet, and, of all things, 1942. My favorite franchise mentioned is Vs. Capcom. Where’s my Capcom vs. SNK 3, guys?

Question six is another intriguing one: “Is there a game you would like to see completely remade with the latest technology, including character design and story direction?” Some of the choices presented are specific, including Mega Man 1-3, Onimusha 1-3, Final Fight, Rival Schools, and Commando. One wonders if Capcom already has some of these in the pipeline, especially the ones with at least three entries. I’d love a new Rival Schools, though, given that fighting games are all the rage nowadays.