Capcom Showcase Is Bringing Big News Next Week

Capcom has announced a Capcom Showcase for Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, bringing about 36 minutes of “news and updates on our latest games.” Elsewhere, Capcom described the event as featuring “new information about Capcom’s upcoming releases and future titles,” so one would think there would be at least one or two new game announcements. This is not actually confirmed yet, but Capcom is promising more details about the game lineup closer to the date of the event next week.

In any case, the June 2023 Capcom Showcase will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Capcom, which is pretty wild.

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games. See you there! 📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 6, 2023

Street Fighter 6 is all but guaranteed to appear at the showcase, since we already know about its first four DLC characters, Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. Resident Evil news of some sort is a safe bet as well, even if it’s just an update on the upcoming free VR DLC for Resident Evil 4 with PSVR 2. Another trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is plausible as well. “Some of the games included in the show aren’t suitable for children,” so some more mature games will definitely be appearing. Another look at Exoprimal is bound to happen too, whether you care or not.

In a perfect world, the June 2023 Capcom Showcase would give us Pragmata, Resident Evil 9, a new Monster Hunter, and the long-ago-leaked Mega Man Match. (Nobody knows what Mega Man Match actually is, but it was first leaked as “Rockman Taisen” in a 2020 Capcom hack and appeared again as “Mega Man Match” in the 2021 Nvidia leak.) However, Mega Man franchise producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya recently left Capcom, so it’s now unclear if Mega Man Match is still in development or if it’s vaporware that will never receive an official announcement.