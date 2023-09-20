Tekken 8 Beta Test Trailer Reveals the Explosive Return of Feng Wei

Bandai Namco has announced a Tekken 8 beta test that will run from October 20 – 23, 2023, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S. To help celebrate this limited-time test, the publisher has treated players to a reveal trailer for Feng Wei, the upcoming title’s latest new character and an absolute unit.

This brick of a human being has appeared in plenty of past entries, but today’s trailer marks the first time we’ve seen him in this latest installment. It looks like he’ll be a capable juggler just as he was in past appearances, with today’s trailer also giving us a look at his flashy finisher. We’ll get to try out all of his moves and many more when the closed beta test begins. Until then, you can watch the Tekken 8 Feng Wei reveal trailer below.

Related: Tekken 8 Reveal Trailer Shows Stormy, Hyper-Detailed Gameplay on PS5

More information on the Tekken 8 beta test can be found on the game’s website. Bandai Namco says that the test will allow players to try out the new “aggressive” battle system while communicating with other players in the Tekken Fight Lounge.

“We aim to obtain feedback on the quality of the network and gameplay,” Bandai Namco says on the Tekken 8 beta test website. “We would greatly appreciate it if all participants could provide feedback through an online survey that we plan to send out via email after the Closed Beta Test. Your valuable opinions will be used as a reference for adjustments to the battle system.”

The Tekken 8 beta test supports Ranked Matches up to rank 10 with cross-platform matchmaking. When not sparing, players can visit the Tekken Fight Lounge to engage in avatar and player customization, text chat, ghost matches, and matching from Arcade Machine. The closed beta test also supports the Quick Match and Battle Tutorial modes. Six stages – Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, Arena, and Pic of Ortiz Farm – will be available to fight in, with Bandai Namco allowing access to 19 fighters. You can see the full list of characters available in the Tekken 8 beta below:

Jin

Kazuya

Jun

Paul

Law

King

Lars

Nina

Xiaoyu

Jack-8

Asuka

Leroy

Lili

Hwoarang

Bryan

Claudio

Azucena

Raven

Feng

The Tekken 8 beta test will be limited to a select group of players when it begins later next month. It’s also worth noting that progress made during the beta will not carry over to the final release. If you’re interested in signing up, you can head over to the game’s website to do so. However, you might want to act fast, as you only have until October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT to register.

The Tekken 8 beta test begins at 1 a.m. PDT on October 20. The full experience will follow when it launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S on January 26, 2024.