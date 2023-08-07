Street Fighter 6 TMNT Crossover Event Adds Costumes, Emotes, and More This Week

Street Fighter 6 is getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content in the form of a special collaboration event set to arrive on August 8 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Capcom revealed the content with a trailer that shows off some of the TMNT-themed goodies that will be made available later this week.

The video has plenty to love, including a look at some pizza emotes and colorful mask accessories, but the highlight has to be the costumes, which allow players to dress up as Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and Michelangelo. The Street Fighter 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover also adds TMNT stamps, in-game device wallpapers, special camera frames for photo mode, and custom avatars to enjoy.

You can see the footage and, more importantly, listen to the theme song you know and love in the Street Fighter 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer below.

Street Fighter 6 isn’t the only video game to cross over with Nickelodeon’s half-shelled heroes. Another recent collaboration brought the turtles to Session: Skate Sim with a new sewer map to grind through. Microsoft also got in on the fun by revealing a competition that rewards a few lucky winners with some pizza-scented Xbox controllers. These TMNT crossover events exist to help promote the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which premiered in theaters on August 2.

A Street Fighter 6 and TMNT collaboration is a match made in heaven. For any other weird crossover events for Capcom’s legendary fighting game series, be sure to stay tuned for updates.