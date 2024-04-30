Polish Prime Minister Lidia Sobieski Joins Tekken 8 This Summer

Tekken 8 is a pretty great fighter, even when it partners with Chipotle. The title’s second DLC character, Lidia Sobieski, will be joining Tekken 8 this summer.

You can see the tease of Lidia at the end of this season trailer:

For those gamers who did not play Tekken 7, Lidia came to that game after release too, where she was the last DLC character to be added, alongside the Island Paradise stage. When she is not kicking butt and taking names, she acts as the Prime Minister of Poland. She is a busy lady.

Bandai Namco also made a number of additional announcements about the roadmap for Tekken 8 beyond the Lidia DLC. Starting this spring, there will be adjustments to the battle system to improve balance and the player experience. Players will receive a major free update this summer, which includes the Seaside Resort summer-themed stage and a Photo Mode. In fall, another free update will arrive, adding a new story that will prominently feature the first DLC fighter, Eddy Gordo. Also set to arrive in the relatively near future are new game modes Ghost vs. Ghost and Online Practice, though release windows for those have not yet been revealed.

It is great to see Bandai Namco following what they did with Tekken 7 and adding a bevy of free updates to Tekken 8. I am particularly impressed with the additional story mode featuring a DLC character. Hopefully, after all the DLC combatants are added to the game, a huge story expansion will be released with every fighter represented equally. However, if that does come to pass, it could be quite a way away. Bandai Namco supported Tekken 7 with DLC for four years, ultimately adding 22 characters, including guests from other franchises including Street Fighter and Final Fantasy.

