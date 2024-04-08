Category:
Tekken 8 is Collaborating With Chipotle and Fans Are NOT Happy About It

This isn't the battle I originally expected when I bought Tekken 8.
When Tekken 8 first hit the market, it felt like a breath of fresh air — fans who had grown accustomed to making the wildest creations were quick to share them on the internet, and microtransactions were rather minimal. Two months after release with the introduction of Eddy Gordo in the Season 1 Fighters Pass, a few game-altering changes hit alongside a Battle Pass that locked customization items behind a paywall — but nothing could have prepared fans for a Tekken 8 collaboration with Chipotle that hit before general gameplay fixes.

Tweet by @TEKKEN on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Originally posted on April 8, 2024, fans may have initially thought this collaboration may have been a late April Fools joke. But, it turns out that the Tekken 8 collaboration with Chipotle is real and can net them at least 500 Tekken Coins per order unless you’re on PC. At least you can buy the BP if you’ve purchased two meals via Chipotle, so that’s something.

Image of a man getting kicked in the face by another man in a dimly-lit room in Tekken 8.
Image via Bandai Namco

After introducing a Battle Pass, balancing issues, and DLC woes, recent Steam Reviews have taken the game from Very Positive to Mixed with players commenting on not only the “greed” of developers but the general state that this originally much-beloved fighter has currently found itself in.

If it wasn’t bad enough, players are also unable to watch or participate in replays that have Eddy Gordo in them if they haven’t purchased the character. One of the best parts of Tekken 8 was the introduction of playable replays, where players could face off against a ghost of their past opponent and find out ways to punish characters — but it seems you’ll need to purchase Eddy or upcoming characters before facing off against them in this mode.

If this Tekken 8 collaboration had come at a different time, maybe fans would have been a little more receptive to it. After all, Tekken Coins are a valuable item within this fighting game, especially for those who love the customization aspects of it.

While I feel that Battle Passes shouldn’t be included in a full-priced release, at least players can work hard to unlock special rewards like a ball. Never mind, scratch that — as long as the game includes an unlockable Ball, a Battle Pass is perfectly acceptable in place of non-broken gameplay.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.