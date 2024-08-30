Image Credit: Bethesda
Fairy Tail Game Funded by Manga Creator Achieves Quiet Success on Steam

You've probably never even heard of it.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:52 pm

Fairy Tail: Dungeons is a new game set in the hit manga and anime franchise that just launched on Steam, and while it has flown under the radar, in just two days the game managed to hit an impressive sales milestone.

The deck-building roguelike RPG has now sold 10,000 copies since it was first released on Aug. 26. That might not seem like much, but given the limited promotion for the game, especially outside of Japan, it is quite impressive.

Fairy Tail Dungeons keyart from developer Ginolabo

The game is currently priced at $13.99 on Steam with a 20 percent discount, but with 10,000 copies sold, it means that the team is well on the way to earning back their development costs. While no specific number has been shared as to what that might look like, Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima said he spent 10 million yen, or $70,000 USD of his own money on the project, so it wasn’t cheap.

Fairy Tail: Dungeons is a game that tasks players with exploring dungeons using a deck of ability cards they assemble to aid them in their quest. There’s only a limited number of moves available in each dungeon, so optimizing the use of your abilities is key to exploring deeper and finding success.

Players who have tried the game are loving it and it currently holds a ‘Very Positive’ review score on Steam. These reviews praise its simple nature with a variety of fun and unique game mechanics linked to the card system. Others are digging the pixelated visual style, and unique take on these popular manga characters.

2024 has been a big year for Fairy Tail with the franchise seeing the anime release of the sequel series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Furthermore, there will be a much bigger gaming title for the series launching later in the year, Fairy Tail 2 which is coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

For now, if you’re a PC gamer looking to get a Fairy Tail fix then perhaps Fairy Tail: Dungeons is worth checking out. It is available to purchase at a discounted price on Steam.

