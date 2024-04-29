Akuma kicks Ryu in the face in Street Fighter 6
Category:
News
Video Games

The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 07:33 pm

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 has enjoyed longevity due to its steady stream of DLC fighters. Today, the company announced that its next combatant, Akuma, will join Street Fighter 6 on May 22.

Recommended Videos

Check out the Akuma gameplay reveal trailer below for a taste of what the character is capable of:

Be careful not to get backed into a corner while fighting Akuma. It is a death sentence. Also, it is interesting to note he is the only character so far to have a second Level 3 Super Art, the infamous “Raging Demon.”

Akuma will be unlocked for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Year 1 Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition. He will join Street Fighter 6‘s World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes. His stage, Enma’s Hollow, will be unlocked for the aforementioned owners, as well as his Outfit 2, which is inspired by Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

Outfit 3 will be made available for all Year 1 Characters on the May 22 date, too. Alongside that will be a “major” patch to address the balance in the game, with changes coming to every single one of the 22 characters currently included in the roster. Specifics on those changes will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Akuma and the bevy of updates that accompany him will be made available across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of Street Fighter 6.

I am most excited to see how your avatar will seek the training of Akuma in the game’s World Tour mode. He doesn’t seem like the teaching type.

Post Tag:
Street Fighter 6
related content
Read Article Every Manga Currently Running in Weekly Shonen Jump
Weekly Shonen Jump cover with One Piece My Hero Sakamoto Days and more
Category: News
News
Every Manga Currently Running in Weekly Shonen Jump
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
The Frog in Palworld.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.