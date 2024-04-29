The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 has enjoyed longevity due to its steady stream of DLC fighters. Today, the company announced that its next combatant, Akuma, will join Street Fighter 6 on May 22.

Check out the Akuma gameplay reveal trailer below for a taste of what the character is capable of:

Be careful not to get backed into a corner while fighting Akuma. It is a death sentence. Also, it is interesting to note he is the only character so far to have a second Level 3 Super Art, the infamous “Raging Demon.”

Akuma will be unlocked for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Year 1 Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition. He will join Street Fighter 6‘s World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes. His stage, Enma’s Hollow, will be unlocked for the aforementioned owners, as well as his Outfit 2, which is inspired by Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

Outfit 3 will be made available for all Year 1 Characters on the May 22 date, too. Alongside that will be a “major” patch to address the balance in the game, with changes coming to every single one of the 22 characters currently included in the roster. Specifics on those changes will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Akuma and the bevy of updates that accompany him will be made available across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of Street Fighter 6.

I am most excited to see how your avatar will seek the training of Akuma in the game’s World Tour mode. He doesn’t seem like the teaching type.

