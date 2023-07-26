TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel & Paramount+ Series in the Works

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hasn’t hit theaters yet, but that isn’t stopping Nickelodeon from planning a sequel TMNT movie and a Paramount+ series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, per Variety. Both of the new projects are meant to work together with next month’s animated feature, with the show planned to be a two-season story that bridges both films together. If nothing else, the existence of a sequel and show appearing this early proves that Nickelodeon is confident in its latest TMNT reboot.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director and co-writer Jeff Rowe is returning to direct the sequel, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures attached to produce again as well. The sequel does not have an official title yet, but the synopsis is that Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo will each “go it alone for the first time.” They will team up with old allies and learn more about themselves as individuals without their turtle brothers by their sides.

“In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

As for the series, fans can expect Point Grey to again handle production, with Chris Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie) attached as executive producers and showrunners. All four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem leads – Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon – are also returning to lend voice talents to the show.

We’ll have a better idea of how Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the film’s sequel will glue together when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premieres on August 2. Until then, be sure to check out the pizza-scented Xbox controllers that Microsoft made to tie in with the movie… for some reason.