Xbox Wants to Make Your Hands Smell with These New TMNT Pizza-Scented Controllers

Microsoft is fulfilling the dreams of millions by delivering a set of limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Xbox controllers that smell like pizza. These very real gamepads were revealed today as part of a sweepstakes that is being held to help promote upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is set to premiere on August 2. Aside from featuring a smelly slice of pizza that is attached to the back of the controllers, the four devices are each themed after one of the four turtles: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. The lucky few who win the contest will enjoy prizes delivered hot and ready for any kind of gaming they wish to partake in. You can see a smell-less image of some of the prizes below.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕 follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers! be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US! ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023

Microsoft shared more about its pizza-themed endeavors in an Xbox Wire post. In case there was ever any doubt, the company confirms that these controllers are indeed the first of their kind, truly making this a competition worth pursuing. However, if you’re hoping to get your grubby little mitts on all four of the controllers, you’re probably out of luck. The sweepstakes rules and guidelines indicate four winners will be chosen, but only one controller will be awarded to each person. So, if you win, don’t expect to complete your set anytime soon. To make matters worse, we don’t even know what kind of pizza the TMNT Xbox controllers smell like.

In addition to a controller, winners will be granted three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a pizza-scented liquid fragrance bottle. Those interested in entering the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sweepstakes must be at least 18 years old, follow the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, and retweet the post shared in this article. The competition ends on August 13, 2023.