All Planets Mentioned by SM-33 in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 2, “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has started off with a bang into hyperspace. The protagonists have found themselves lost in space, and their new droid friend SM-33 doesn’t know where their home is and suggests other planets. So, have we seen these planets that SM-33 mentioned in Star Wars before?

All The Planets That SM-33 Mentioned in Skeleton Crew Episode 2

At the beginning of episode 2 “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier.” of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we meet SM-33. As the children are lost in space and want to go home to At Attin, they ask SM-33 to bring them back home planet. Strangely enough, SM-33 doesn’t know what or where At Attin is, and asks the children if they meant one of these three planets:

Atollon

Al Alcor

Aldhani

Atollon first appeared in the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels. The planet was home to the rebel base, Chopper Base (named after the astromancy droid who helped find the planet). Atollon appeared at the end of season 2 and featured throughout season 3 of Rebels. A fascinating aspect of this planet is that it is the home of the mysterious and powerful force wielder known as the Bendu. Luckily for the Rebels, Atollon was one of the planets that wasn’t on the Galactic Empire’s star charts. This made it the perfect hiding place for the Rebellion, until the Empire found it.

The mention of Atollon is a perfect little treat for Rebels fans, although it does make me wonder why SM-33 thought of Atollon considering it was an uninhabited planet (apart from the creatures and the Bendu) before the Rebels settled their base on it. Further, SM-33 was most likely last active before the time of the Galactic Empire, though it’s very likely SM-33 was just listing every discovered planet that began with the letter A.

Al Alcor

Not much is known about Al Alcor. The planet has never appeared in Star Wars before, and it was first mentioned in episode 2 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. It’s possible that we’ll get to see it at some point in the series, but so far that’s just pure speculation. However, it doesn’t seem likely that the writers would create a new planet only for it to be mentioned in passing. We’ll just have to wait and see if more will be revealed about Al Alcor.

Aldhani

Aldhani first appeared in the live action tv series, Andor. Aldhani’s mention in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a big the shout-out to the Andor series. Aldhani featured heavily in Andor and was where Cassian Andor had his first mission (although reluctantly) with a Rebel cell. Aldhani is also where we saw one of Star Wars’ most visually magnificent sequences, where Cassian and the Rebel cell escape the Empire through the Eye of Aldhani.

The planet was originally inhabited by hundreds of settlements of the primitive human species known as the Dhani. Unfortunately, when the Galactic Empire discovered that the caverns of Aldhani had exceptional storage capacities, they chose to take over much of the lands and force the Dhani to relocate from the Highlands to the Enterprise Zone in the Lowlands set up by the Empire.

Although we’ve seen that Aldhani has a grassy landscape, SM-33 seemingly inaccurately describes the planet as a “sulfurous bog world”. There could be many reasons for this, such as SM-33 potentially malfunctioning after being deactivated for an unknown amount of time, or maybe there is an area on Aldhani that has a sulfurous bog. This is just pure speculation as to why SM-33 gave the planet that description, and we might never know why.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

