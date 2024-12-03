Skeleton Crew: Why Is At Attin So Special (& Is The Fabled Planet in Any Other Star Wars Stories)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1, “This Could Be a Real Adventure,” and Episode 2, “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier.”

Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew just introduced a new planet, At Attin – and it has quite a reputation throughout a galaxy far, far away. So, what makes At Attin so special, and does it appear in any other Star Wars stories?

What’s the Deal with At Attin in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

While At Attin initially appears like the Star Wars universe’s equivalent of an idyllic suburban environment, it soon becomes apparent that there’s more to this world than meets the eye. For starters, there’s the Barrier. This is an energy field that surrounds all of At Attin’s upper atmosphere, blocking out the stars. Why is it there? We’re not privy to this intel in Skeleton Crew Episodes 1 and 2 (although it’s possibly a cloaking device).

That’s enough to raise eyebrows over At Attin – as are its laws around space travel. When Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB breach the barrier aboard the Onyx Cinder, they mention that all off-world flights have to go through the local government first. Basically, travel to and from At Attin is highly controlled. What gives? Again, that’s unclear for now, however, At Attin’s status within the wider galaxy probably has something to do with it.

When Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB dock at a spaceport for directions home, they quickly discover that everyone else thinks At Attin is a myth: a treasure planet that exists only in legend. Obviously, we know that’s not the case, although the mega-valuable Old Republic credits Wim uses as lunch money suggests there might be some truth to At Attin’s reputed wealth!

Is At Attin in Any Other Star Wars Stories?

Nope, At Attin doesn’t show up in any other Star Wars media. Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts

Christopher Ford invented it specifically for the show. That said, At Attin’s not the only “mythical” planet in Star Wars canon. Notably, Ahsoka Season 1 features Peridea: a world located in another galaxy that – until the events of the series – was treated by most characters as a made-up place.

Established lore also confirms that it’s relatively easy to “hide” a planet from the wider galaxy; all you need to do is tamper with the relevant database memory banks. That’s how Kamino vanishes from the Jedi Archive’s space maps in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Is this (together with the Barrier) how At Attin maintains its secrecy? We’ll have to wait and see!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

