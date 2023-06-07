Dimension Shellshock DLC Coming to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a great beat ’em up, whether you play it alone or with friends. Between it and The Cowabunga Collection, turtle fans were living it up last year. Now, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have announced the Dimension Shellshock DLC for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. In addition to adding a new game mode, the samurai bunny Usagi Yojimbo will be joining the cast of playable characters.

Here is the reveal trailer:

Yojimbo hails from his own comic book series but has helped the turtles in the past. It is shocking but incredible he is being added to the game.

A mysterious new game mode, fresh music tracks from composer Tee Lopes, and alternative colors for the characters are being added with this update as well, including one that looks decidedly 8-bit. There will also be a free update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge offering an additional range of color palette options releasing at another point in time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC will hit PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One later this year. More details on the DLC will be revealed soon, which is great because I need to know more about this additional game mode. I hope this means Yojimbo will be playable in the main story!