Xbox Live Gold Becomes Xbox Game Pass Core This September

Microsoft is revamping its online service, Xbox Live Gold, with more offerings and a new name: Xbox Game Pass Core. An Xbox Wire post shared the details, promising the service you know and love is basically just getting an upgrade, with Microsoft going as far as to describe Xbox Game Pass Core as an “evolution.” The updated subscription service launches September 14 at $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

It might be hard to say goodbye to the Xbox Live Gold moniker we’ve all grown used to over the last 20 years, but the evolution does bring on some substantial offerings. For starters, Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers instantly gain access to 25 Xbox Game Pass titles, with more games to be added “2-3 times a year.” The launch list includes projects from the Bethesda catalog as well as a number of first-party Xbox titles that can be played across both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Unfortunately, this also means Microsoft is doing away with the Games with Gold program, though you’ll still be able to play all of your previously redeemed Xbox One games as long as you remain subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Core. Previously redeemed Games with Gold Xbox 360 games will also remain playable regardless of your subscription status.

Microsoft was able to confirm 19 of the 25 launch games it will offer. You can see that list below:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Come September 14, all existing Xbox Live Gold members will transition over to Xbox Game Pass Core with no change in pricing. Member deals and discounts will also be retained in the transition. Although the change is surely scary for some, it makes sense to see Microsoft pivot its online service under the massively popular umbrella that is Xbox Game Pass. For more information on how Microsoft plans to make the switch, you can check out the image below. Then watch the company’s quick explainer video for more insight into the change.

In related Xbox news, Larry Hryb, “Major Nelson,” announced recently that he is leaving Microsoft after nearly 20 years.