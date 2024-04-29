The Frog in Palworld.
Category:
News
Video Games

Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 02:00 pm

Ever since Palworld took the world by storm during its Early Access, gamers have been waiting for updates. A trailer for a PvP mode helped keep the game relevant, but this latest development may be even bigger. Palworld is finally getting a frog Pal – and that’s not all.

Recommended Videos

During the ID@Xbox Showcase 2024 on IGN, a trailer was shown that revealed several new Pals coming to Palworld later in 2024. They include a turkey-like Pal that seems to pack a punch, a dinosaur with a mushroom on its head, a mysterious dog that can float, and, most importantly, a frog that wears clothes and uses a stick to fight.

Anyone familiar with the Pokémon franchise, which Palworld is heavily inspired by, will know how important frogs are. They’ve been around since the inception of the series with Kanto’s best starter, Bulbasaur, and Poliwag, and have only become more important with the additions of Greninja and Bellibolt. Now, Palworld is going to get its own frog, and based on the trailer, it appears to be a mix of Politoed and Farfetch’d.

Related: How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld

The trailer doesn’t just tease new Pals, though. At the end, a character and their Pal can be seen entering a new area that appears to be inspired by Japan, with cherry blossom trees visible in the background. There’s not much to go on, but Pocketpair is sure to drop more teases before the update comes later this summer. In fact, Global Community Manager at Pocketpair, Bucky, has promised that the frog’s name will be revealed soon, and that’s all that really matters.

Palworld is available now in Early Access. If you’re interested in more Palworld-related content, here’s how to farm Ancient Civilization Cores in the survival game.

Post Tag:
Palworld
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles, Explained
Mike, Eleven, and Will looking on in Stranger Things.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles, Explained
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Trainers Baffled After Game Is Invaded By Massive Feet
pokemon go giant feet
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Trainers Baffled After Game Is Invaded By Massive Feet
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles, Explained
Mike, Eleven, and Will looking on in Stranger Things.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles, Explained
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Trainers Baffled After Game Is Invaded By Massive Feet
pokemon go giant feet
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Trainers Baffled After Game Is Invaded By Massive Feet
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67