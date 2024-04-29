Ever since Palworld took the world by storm during its Early Access, gamers have been waiting for updates. A trailer for a PvP mode helped keep the game relevant, but this latest development may be even bigger. Palworld is finally getting a frog Pal – and that’s not all.

During the ID@Xbox Showcase 2024 on IGN, a trailer was shown that revealed several new Pals coming to Palworld later in 2024. They include a turkey-like Pal that seems to pack a punch, a dinosaur with a mushroom on its head, a mysterious dog that can float, and, most importantly, a frog that wears clothes and uses a stick to fight.

New Pals are coming to Palworld!



Here is the trailer we revealed at the ID@Xbox Showcase!



We have A LOT of cool stuff and new Pals to show you, all coming this summer! For now, check out these 4!



Can you guess which is my personal favourite?👀



Stay tuned for more info soon! pic.twitter.com/xzyqCkHjH7 — Bucky | Palworld & Craftopia (@Bucky_cm) April 29, 2024

Anyone familiar with the Pokémon franchise, which Palworld is heavily inspired by, will know how important frogs are. They’ve been around since the inception of the series with Kanto’s best starter, Bulbasaur, and Poliwag, and have only become more important with the additions of Greninja and Bellibolt. Now, Palworld is going to get its own frog, and based on the trailer, it appears to be a mix of Politoed and Farfetch’d.

The trailer doesn’t just tease new Pals, though. At the end, a character and their Pal can be seen entering a new area that appears to be inspired by Japan, with cherry blossom trees visible in the background. There’s not much to go on, but Pocketpair is sure to drop more teases before the update comes later this summer. In fact, Global Community Manager at Pocketpair, Bucky, has promised that the frog’s name will be revealed soon, and that’s all that really matters.

Palworld is available now in Early Access. If you’re interested in more Palworld-related content, here’s how to farm Ancient Civilization Cores in the survival game.

