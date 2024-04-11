How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld

Bellanoir Libero is the strongest Pal in Palworld, full stop – but she’s also the only way to get a certain set of rare fruits. Here’s how to farm Bellanoir Libero’s Fragments in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Quickly in Palworld

With 450,000 HP, two phases, and only 10 minutes to whittle her down to zero, Bellanoir Libero is a challenge that only the bravest should take in Palworld. But if you want to summon her, you’ll need four Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments. And unlike the standard Bellanoir Slab Fragments, the Libero variant can be difficult to find unless you know where to look.

Currently, the fastest way to farm Bellanoir Slab Libero Fragments is to farm the Sacred Mountain Cavern dungeon chests, which are the hardest dungeons in the game. It’s also possible to find Libero Slab Fragments in the Volcanic Caverns dungeons, but there’s also a chance you’ll get the standard Slab fragment instead. For that reason, it’s a good idea to stick to the icy mountaintops.

Related: 4 Things You Might Have Missed in Palworld’s PvP Arena Trailer

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of Sacred Mountain Caverns. There are 12 dungeons in total, and you can essentially fly around the island in a circle, knocking them out. Of course, dungeons are also on a timer, so not all dungeons may be available when you visit them. But after completing six dungeons, I was able to get all the Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments I needed, and it seems like they’re not an uncommon end chest drop.

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

The coordinates of all the Sacred Mountain Cavern dungeons are:

101, 362

27, 266

-131, 313

181, 324

-228, 263

-336, 328

-365, 373

-325, 439

-301, 489

– 324, 584

-205, 563

-154, 563

I’ve listed the coordinates in the order you should visit them, if you were going clockwise around the island. However, if you want to make your farming path even faster, you can opt to skip (101, 362), (27, 266), and (-324, 584), as they’re slightly separated from the otherwise curving path. Even without these three dungeons, you should have plenty of chances to grab the Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments.

Related: How Many Bases Can You Have in Palworld? – Answered

Once you have the fragments, you can forge the Bellanoir Libero Slab in a standard primitive workshop, then use the Summoning Altar on one of your bases to summon the raid boss. But she will destroy your base, so I recommend creating an entirely new one to fight her. If you’re not certain where to get the Summoning Altar, simply open your Technology Menu and scroll down to level 33. The Summoning Altar will be in the Ancient Technology column. You can then build it like a standard piece of furniture by accessing the build menu and selecting the ‘Other’ subtab.

Once you’ve defeated Bellanoir Libero, you’ll get a Huge Dark Egg, which hatches Bellanoir Libero, and a Bellanoir Libero (Ultra) Slab, which allows you to fight the Pal’s Ultra version, which has a whopping 900,000 HP. Good luck!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more