Having multiple bases can make all the difference toward improving your exploration efforts or making Pals stronger. Here’s a rundown of how many bases you can make in Palworld and at what levels you can unlock more Palboxs to use around the game world.

How Many Bases Can You Make in Palworld?

You can literally make as many bases as you want in Palworld, but you are limited in how many primary bases with Palboxes you can use once you reach a specific base level.

The objects built and placed outside of a Palbox won’t get destroyed, so essentially, you could make a pseudo-base of sorts in remote areas if you wanted to do some quick crafting or store items before heading into a dungeon. Palboxes will, obviously, serve as your base of operations across the game world, where you can assign Pals to work and build structures for yourself.

At the start, you can build one Palbox and make that your primary base. Afterward, hitting base levels 10 and 15 will unlock the second and third Palboxes, allowing you to create multiple primary bases elsewhere.

You’ll see the most use for bases inside a Palbox, but there are benefits to making a smaller base without the Palbox’s fast travel and Pal capabilities if you’re scouting new areas or farming.

How to Move Your Base in Palworld

Anytime you feel the need to pack up and move somewhere else in Palworld, you’ll want to enter Disassembly mode through the Build menu and destroy your Palbox. Doing so will dismantle everything within the reach of the Palbox at once, providing a fraction of the materials used to create everything.

There isn’t a way to store and save devices and workstations made for Pals and yourself, meaning you must remake everything again at your next spot. Depending on your needs, this will require farming beforehand and finding the proper base spot on the map to get Pals gathering the materials you need.

Palworld is available in Early Access now.