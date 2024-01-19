Like Stone and Wood, players must gather Leather to craft essential items and devices around their base camp. If you’re having trouble finding the resource, here’s how to get Leather in Palworld.

How & Where to Get Leather in Palworld

In order to get Leather, you’ll need to hunt down specific wild Pals across the map in Palworld. Early-game creatures such as Foxparks, Fuack, and Eikthyrdeer will drop Leather as a reward for defeating or capturing them.

From my time farming these monsters, they’ll usually drop around three Leather pieces, regardless of whether you knock them out or catch them. As you begin grinding for Leather, I’d advise defeating wild Pals rather than capturing them to be more resourceful, but if you have an ongoing catch objective, feel free to use your monster balls.

You can find the creatures I mentioned within the early zones you’ll travel through, so they won’t be too difficult to find around open roads, especially Eikthyrdeer. Naturally, as you get deeper into Palworld, you’ll discover more creatures that can drop Leather, so keep an eye out.

What Leather in Palworld Is Used For

In Palworld, Leather can be used for crafting items on a Workbench. Specifically, Leather will see the most use at a Pal Gear Workbench, which allows you to create Pal-related items to unlock Partner Skills that you can use in combat and essential adventuring mechanics.

For instance, after catching an Eikthyrdeer and reaching level 12, the Eikthyrdeer Saddle can be unlocked via the Technology tree and made at a Pal Gear Workbench with Leather and other materials. Making the saddle lets you summon Eikthyrdeer as a mount to travel environments much faster than on foot.

Leather is one of those universally vital materials with multiple uses, so you’re likely to spend plenty of time farming the resource from wild Pals regularly.

