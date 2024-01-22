If you want to get around Palworld a bit quicker, you’ll eventually need a mount. Below is a guide discussing what you’ll need to do to unlock a mount – ground and flying types – and how to make them faster in Palworld.

How to Unlock a Mount in Palworld

In order to get a mount in Palworld, you must catch a monster, such as Melpaca or Eikthyrdeer, and unlock their Partner Skills to use them as ridable creatures. You can find most mountable species walking down road/dirt paths across the game world, but early on, they can be difficult to catch if you’re low-leveled and don’t at least have a Mega Sphere.

Once you catch one, a saddle or harness unique to that creature will appear on the Technology tree. Next, spend the right amount of Technology points to unlock the gear; then craft a Pal Gear Workbench and gather specific materials to make the saddle or harness. Afterward, you can summon the Pal and use its Partner Skill to mount it in Palworld whenever you want.

How to Get a Flying Mount in Palworld

Flying mounts in Palworld are unlocked the same way as the ground types like Direhowl and Rushoar. One of the earliest flying mounts you’ll discover will be Nitewings, an eagle-like Pal that usually flies among the Grassy Behemoth Hills and Fort Ruins.

Bring a bow and arrows to initiate combat with the Nitewings and summon a strong Pal like Foxsparks and Daedream to burn down the flying creature’s health so you can capture it. Once you have it, unlock its mount piece on the Technology tree and craft the item to mount Nitewings.

How to Increase Mount Speed in Palworld

You may notice after finally getting a mount that they’re really slow. To fix this, capture another ridable monster for a random chance at them having passive skills like Runner and Swift to increase their mount speed. You could also simply breed a combination of Pals with these specific mount speed passives within the stables, according to players.

One player in particular on Reddit “saved several Pals with 20% and 30% speed” and will combine them with a flying creature to make a faster mount. Passives will transfer over to whatever fused creature you’ll get through breeding, so you can practically mass-produce Pals with whatever skills as long as you know what you’re doing.

Palworld Early Access is available now.