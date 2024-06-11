Special Forces Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 11, 2024 We looked for new codes.

Special Forces Simulator puts you in the boots of a SWAT team member tasked with infiltrating a building and taking out all the gunmen. Besides reliable teammates, you’ll need to equip yourself with adequate weapons and gear, which is where Special Forces Simulator codes will come in handy!

All Special Forces Simulator Codes List

Active Special Forces Simulator Codes

There are currently no active Special Forces Simulator codes.

Expired Special Forces Simulator Codes show more SWAT

RAID

FLASHBANG

CASH

varjoypro

SPECIAL

FORCE

rpmaster

Grisseo

50KVISITS

Huevard

ActivityCheck show less

How to Redeem Codes for Special Forces Simulator

By following the guide below, you’ll be able to redeem Special Forces Simulator codes in no time:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Special Forces Simulator in Roblox. Press the Twitter bird button (1) on the left side to open the code redemption window. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here text field (2). Press Redeem! (3) and claim your rewards

